DEAR JANE: I am REFUSING to take my husband’s name after marriage because I think it’s sexist – he says it means I don’t love him

Dear Jane,

I have been married for six months and so far it has been an up and down experience thanks to an unforeseen setback between my new husband and me.

Before our wedding we had all those “big” discussions that everyone advises you should have: shared finances, children, political affiliations… all of that. But we left one topic completely undiscussed, I think largely because none of us thought it would be a problem: the name change.

As silly as it may seem, I’m very fond of my name and feel like I’ve worked hard to make that name matter in my industry, so when people asked me if I would change it, my immediate answer was always ‘no’. Which is exactly what I told my husband when he asked me a few days after the wedding.

The thing is, instead of “if”, he asked “when”… which made my answer a bit awkward, as you can imagine.

In the weeks since, the topic has become more and more of a problem in our relationship. It turns out that my husband firmly believes that a woman should take her partner’s last name after marriage, an idea that seems very old-fashioned to me and, frankly, a little sexist.

But to him, my refusal to change my name apparently means that I don’t love him enough.

Several friends have told me to just give in, that a name isn’t worth risking my relationship over a name, and that I can continue using my maiden name professionally.

Which… I understand. Until the point. But I can’t help but think that if we just sweep this issue under the rug, am I really not doing myself or my marriage any favors?

What do you think i should do?

Of,

Annoyed newlywed

Dear Annoyed Newlywed,

The practice of name changing dates back to a time when women were literally considered “chattel” or “personal property” of men. At that time, women had very few rights and were prohibited from owning property or having control over their personal finances.

Surprisingly, this was the case until the beginning of the 20th century, but fortunately we have come a long way since then. Unlike generations before ours, women enjoy full and equal rights, and we do not have to belong to anyone to leave our parents’ house and establish our own, independent life.

Whether they bow to or embrace an ancient tradition, many women choose to take their husband’s last name often as a sign of their love and commitment, and/or share the same last name as their future children.

For many, if not most, it is a no-brainer and something they do happily. Curiously, in some cultures, it is men who take their wives’ surnames.

The bottom line here is that this is a personal choice for women. Meeting and getting married, especially when we are older, can make taking a husband’s last name more complicated.

While hindsight is a wonderful thing, and this might have been something you both discussed along with that prescient list of topics you explored so carefully before taking the plunge, I imagine you had no idea how hurt he would feel at the prospect of you You will continue with your life with the name you have always had.

According to a Pew Research survey, eight in ten women still take their husband’s last name, while five percent hyphenate their name to incorporate both, and others still change their name legally while keeping their maiden name professionally (which which I did, and I have some misgivings, given the confusion it sometimes causes).

I love my husband very much and adore being his wife, and I reflexively took his last name to celebrate the fact that we share our lives as a married couple. And then I realized that my personal and professional identity was more important to me than I had thought.

So while I legally have her last name, I happily remain Jane Green to most.

For you, your name is an important part of your identity and only you can choose what to do with it. You might consider pouring yourself and your husband a drink, putting on something comfortable and cuddling up to him, telling him how much you love him, you love the couple you are, and sharing why keeping your name is so important to you.

You can assure him that this has nothing to do with your love for him and perhaps dig a little deeper to explore why he thinks this is the case. If your relationship is as good as it seems, I suspect you’ll find a way forward that respects both of your wants and needs.

Dear Jane,

All my life I’ve been a bit of a loner. I moved around a lot as a child, never had a “home base,” and as a result, never formed a core friendship group when I was younger.

To be honest, I’m pretty good at spending time alone and I don’t mind being alone at all, but as I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized that making friends is a life skill that I should have at least tried. and tested over the years?

The thing is, I have no idea how to do it. And ironically, I have no friends to ask. I can’t stand the thought of asking people at work how to make friends (can you imagine the stares and whispers), and my family would just turn it into some “project” where all the relatives would submit suggestions for people they meet. know? you should go out with.

Where the hell do I start? Tracking people on the internet seems strange but just like dating, is there any other way?

Of,

clueless loner

Dear clueless loner,

I commend you for writing in this column to ask this question. I’m also very glad that you enjoy your own company and that you feel good being alone; It is a rare gift that shows true comfort on your skin and will alleviate loneliness as you age.

Dear Jane Sunday Service We often feel like we are our own little celebrities in our heads, with our followers on Instagram, but online is where we communicate, not where we connect. Human connections can only happen when we go out into the world, when we are willing to be honest, vulnerable and open, and those connections can bring us more joy than anything else.

But as you may begin to realize, the true joy and beauty in life comes from human connection. Finding people who share the same points of view, the same humor or who delight you with different opinions is the glue that helps us stay healthy and sane.

If you don’t have hobbies or interests, now is the time to pick up some. Most public libraries have classes where you can find other people with similar interests, as do community colleges. Acts of service will always find good people; Volunteering in local organizations will put you in a busy mix.

Come to a class or workshop with an open heart and mind, a friendly attitude, and people will want to talk to you. And remember to smile!

Some of my best and dearest friendships began when I complimented someone: They’re wearing a coat I love or they have a great haircut. This has led to lively conversation and suggestions to have tea sometime.

Cultivating warmth and curiosity is a great start. When you see someone who seems interesting, tell them. Ask questions. Most people love to talk about themselves, especially to someone who really wants to know more.

The Internet may not be your first choice, but it is a good option. Just as there are dating sites, there are now friendship sites that cater to people, many of whom I suspect are like you. A couple of suggestions are friendmatch.com and Friendshipmatchmaker.com.

There’s also a highly recommended app called Friended – it’s a social platform designed specifically for not only meeting friends, but also boosting your own confidence while doing so.

Curiosity, kindness, and warmth will draw people to you, with true friendships being the next logical step. Not everyone will become friends, but we only need a few. I wish you much joy and fun in your search!