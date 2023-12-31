‘There is no limit’: inside the lives of footballers and their WAGs in Saudi Arabia, as Cristiano Ronaldo and company enjoy the luxuries of resorts, private jet flights, relaxed restrictions… and alcohol smugglers.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The high-end luxuries and lifestyle offered to Saudi Pro League (SPL) stars have been revealed.

2023 was the year Saudi Arabia really made its mark on football, building on its success at last year’s World Cup, where it beat eventual winners Argentina in the group stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the first big name to move to the kingdom, signing a staggering £173million-a-year deal after his acrimonious departure from Manchester United.

Several big names followed in the summer, with SPL clubs splashing out more than £700 million on the likes of Karim Benzema, Neymar and Premier League stars such as N’Golo Kante, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

And in an investigation of The timesA snapshot of the lives of these footballers and their families in a deeply conservative state has been revealed.

A snapshot of the lives of footballers and their families in Saudi Arabia is revealed

Ronaldo was the biggest name to move to the Middle East and he was joined by his children and his partner Georgina Rodríguez (left)

Rodríguez and Ronaldo needed a special dispensation to live together as they were not married

Players like Jordan Henderson was one of several European stars to move to the Saudi Pro League this summer. The former Liverpool captain plays for Al-Ettifaq but lives in Bahrain

Your browser does not support iframes.

Firstly, along with several players, some renowned coaches, including Steven Gerrard, also moved to the Middle East.

However, according to the report, both Gerrard and his former Liverpool colleague Henderson reside in Bahrain, the small island nation of skyscrapers, white sand beaches and a more liberal lifestyle than their border nation, Saudi Arabia.

Their children are enrolled at the local British school, while they are occasionally seen having a drink at the nearby rugby club.

It’s a short cross-border drive to Dammam, where Al-Ettifaq is based, and the journey takes about 35 minutes.

However, most of the SPL’s newcomers live in Saudi Arabia with plenty of high-end comforts and luxuries available to stars earning huge salaries, including Neymar, who reportedly has a two-year tax-free contract. . valued at £260 million in Al-Hilal.

The report claims the players live in giant villas, which could be up to 30,000 square feet, or in luxury hotels, with Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez originally based at the five-star Four Seasons hotel in Riyadh.

In addition to fantastic accommodation, players also have private jets at their disposal.

The Times report also explains how lower-level players would even have access to the club’s or sponsor’s private jets, with flights treated like taxis in the kingdom.

There are also world-class restaurants available, such as Novikov or Hakkasan, where dishes cost up to £600 and meals are often handed out free of charge by Michelin-starred chefs.

A source told the Times: ‘Where there is a request or demand, there is no limit. Everything is organized, everything is arranged and facilitated… there is a package that is offered to really make them feel comfortable, not to make them feel homesick.’

Meanwhile, the players are also unofficially expected to provide good publicity for the league and Saudi Arabia on their social media accounts.

Ronaldo is by far the biggest name in the SPL and he and his partner Rodriguez needed special dispensation to live together since they are not married.

Despite being a deeply conservative nation, with a strong Muslim population, social restrictions are being relaxed, while in the private compounds where many stars live, they are usually not even present.

Alcohol is strictly prohibited in Saudi Arabia, but given their status as athletes, footballers do not see this as a problem.

Even if they want alcohol, the report claims it is easy to obtain, either through smuggling or diplomatic connections, and domestic restrictions will be further relaxed in the coming years as part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Steven Gerrard, who runs Al-Ettifaq, also lives in Bahrain, where it is a 35-minute drive across the border to Dammam, where his side is based.

Some of the private villas the stars live in are reported to be up to 30,000 square feet, while a source in the report said they are treated like princes when they go to restaurants.

IT’S ALL STARTING! It’s All Kicking Off is an exciting new podcast from Mail Sport promising a different take on Premier League football. It is available at MailOnline, Mail+, Youtube, apple music and Spotify. Your browser does not support iframes.

Footballers based in the kingdom are also idolized by the population, and another source compares their treatment to that of a prince when they go to places in Riyadh or Jeddah.

Although most players enjoy life in Saudi Arabia, it is worth noting that some foreign WAGS have not yet moved to the kingdom, and others prefer to visit or meet in nearby Dubai.

But for the players moving on, the charm, offense and care could not be greater, with some revealing in the report how their arrival at the airport was greeted by club officials who handed them SIM cards for their phones, before finding full apartments. of food and drink.

Overall, the experience in Saudi Arabia has been very positive for several stars and with the January transfer window on the horizon, coupled with the seemingly limitless resources that SPL clubs have to offer, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see several Most players make the move. to the Middle East.