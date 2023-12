NNA – MP Fouad Makhzoumi expressed todaynbsp;his new year wishes via platform ldquo;Xrdquo;, saying:nbsp;ldquo;We bid farewell to a year that brought with it many difficulties, tribulations, and challenges, and we welcome a new year…We hope that it will be a year of goodness for Lebanon and the Lebanese and that our country will remain as we have always known it, a source of joy, hope, and life.nbsp;A Happy New Year to All!quot;

=======R.Sh.