NNA – As the end of the yearnbsp;2023 approaches, Caretakernbsp;Environment Minister Nasser Yassin greeted the Lebanese through platformnbsp;ldquo;Xrdquo; with a greeting post symbolizing the necessity of protecting our forests, natural reserves, water, air, and environment, and saying, ldquo;I hope for a new year in which we create a more just world and a more sustainable land, and we work together sincerely to recover Lebanon.rdquo;

=========R.Sh.