I sailed on a new ultra-luxury cruise ship for wealthy travelers. I can never go back to a normal one.

The new Seven Seas Grandeur is a great luxury cruise for travelers who can afford the starting price of $4,115 per person in 2024.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
Regent Seven Seas Cruises recently launched a new ultra-luxury ship, the Seven Seas Grandeur.To attract wealthy travelers, the cruise ship is filled with luxuries like caviar and a $6 million art collection.Its 2024 itineraries, which range from $4,115 to $84,000 per person, are worth the price — if you can afford it.
I vacationed how the “other half” vacations — aboard Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ newest ship, the ultra-luxury Grandeur.
Unfortunately, I loved it.
After three nights aboard the $525.4 million vessel during its non-revenue “christening” sailing, I now understand why wealthy travelers are shelling out over $4,000 for one week on the floating resort.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
But after Regent invited me to sail on its new Seven Seas Grandeur, I realized my problem: I just hadn’t experienced an ultra-luxury ship yet.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
Picture free-flowing champagne, caviar at every dinner, and cabins that could rival a five-star hotel.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
Before this, I feared traveling on small cruise ships — I assumed there would be a lack of amenities.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
Unlike most mass-market family friendly cruises, there were no loud water slides, busy arcades, or amenities designed for children.
Instead, the ship’s quiet nooks, upscale ambiance, and attentive service made me feel at ease.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
But peaceful doesn’t mean boring. To keep the interior from feeling too dull, the neutral walls were decorated with an extensive art collection — worth $6 million, Regent Seven Seas touts. This includes several original Pablo Picasso pieces and a custom — but shockingly small — Fabergé egg.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
Meanwhile, Royal Caribbean rolled back its unlimited “lobster night” in 2022.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
No need to pull out your wallet unless you want more expensive wines or excursions. Flights to and from the ship, other excursions, drinks, and food are all included in the fare.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
Besides the less-than-mediocre sashimi platter, the food aboard the Grandeur was the best I’ve had on a ship.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
Remember the Picassos? Three of them were hung up in the steakhouse, Prime 7.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
In the largest dining room, Compass Rose, every diner had two Versace plates and a customizable menu that let guests pair proteins and pasta with various sauces and sides.
The Versace plates were admittedly over the top — the larger of the two were just for show, removed before the food came.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
And at Pan-Asian Pacific Rim, I gnawed on soft-shell crabs fried to crispy perfection and glutinous char siu-inspired ribs.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
During the one-day Italian-themed afternoon buffet, diners were greeted with raw oysters, various focaccias, and fresh tuna.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
But I’m not complaining — it was the best cruise meals I’ve had so far.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
Unlike most ships, alcohol wasn’t the main attraction. Instead, bars served as a backdrop to venues like the lounges, pool deck, and even the coffee shop.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
Instead of a typical grab-and-go coffee counter, patrons seated themselves at the surrounding tables. Waiters then came to take their coffee and espresso orders.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
Rows of lounge chairs, many shaded or located on the upper deck, surrounded this small pool deck. Again, instead of ordering at the bar, waiters approached sunbathing guests for their drink orders, this time boozier.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
While this could have been a product of my non-revenue sailing, it made this open-air space a peaceful destination.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
At night, some of these lounges adopted a club-like atmosphere.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
Like other premium cruises, there was an afternoon tea service with desserts and sandwiches. It was one of the only activities I felt compelled to attend.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
As expected, “Marauders’ Ball” — a song-and-dance performance that covered popular hit songs — was a hard watch. While the costume designs were fun, the plot was confusing and the songs were predictable and cheesy.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
Access to spa amenities like the humid aromatherapy room, beverages in the cabin, and laundry were included in the fare.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
My 322-square-foot concierge suite — which had an additional 83- to 132-square-foot balcony — was so large, I had no idea what to do with the extra space.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
For what it’s worth, I never thought I’d be complaining about a walk-in closet in my cruise stateroom.
But at a steep 2024 starting price of $5,455 per person for a seven-night cruise, wouldn’t you want your concierge cabin to be faultless?
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
The balcony was unnecessarily spacious, the espresso machine was stocked with Illy coffees, and the marble-detailed bathroom had both a walk-in shower and a bathtub.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
If you regularly sail on premium cruise ships, you’re probably already used to the free bottle of booze.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
Many new giant cruise ships have fun amenities like rock climbing walls, exhilarating slides, and even virtual reality arcades. While they’re obviously designed for children, I’ll admit I enjoy these onboard activities — they help pass the time.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
I couldn’t kill a few hours here like I could in an arcade.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
And now that I’ve had a taste of what a true luxury cruise is like, it’ll be hard to go back to the other ships. How will I ever survive a vacation without endless truffle and foie gras again?
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
And a quiet afternoon just seems more palatable when you’re spending it in the complimentary sauna.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
While these costs do include flights, almost $600 per person per night may seem unreasonable to most cruisers.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
If you’re someone who loves great views of the ocean, bottomless caviar tins, unlimited wines, and a peaceful ambiance, you’d probably love the Grandeur.
The wealthy sure know how to cruise in style.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
Even if you don’t like the ship, at least excursions are included in the fare. The Grandeur will spend 2024 sailing around the Mediterranean and Caribbean.