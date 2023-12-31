I sailed on a new ultra-luxury cruise ship for wealthy travelers. I can never go back to a normal one.

The new Seven Seas Grandeur is a great luxury cruise for travelers who can afford the starting price of $4,115 per person in 2024.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises recently launched a new ultra-luxury ship, the Seven Seas Grandeur.To attract wealthy travelers, the cruise ship is filled with luxuries like caviar and a $6 million art collection.Its 2024 itineraries, which range from $4,115 to $84,000 per person, are worth the price — if you can afford it.

I vacationed how the “other half” vacations — aboard Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ newest ship, the ultra-luxury Grandeur.

Unfortunately, I loved it.

After three nights aboard the $525.4 million vessel during its non-revenue “christening” sailing, I now understand why wealthy travelers are shelling out over $4,000 for one week on the floating resort.

Cruises have never been my preferred vacation option. Travelers can head to the Observation Lounge for views of the ocean and trivia. Brittany Chang/Business Insider But after Regent invited me to sail on its new Seven Seas Grandeur, I realized my problem: I just hadn’t experienced an ultra-luxury ship yet.

While many cruise giants are cutting back on expenses, Regent Seven Seas is splurging big. The new ship has 503 chandeliers, including one in its atrium. Brittany Chang/Business Insider Picture free-flowing champagne, caviar at every dinner, and cabins that could rival a five-star hotel.

With a guest capacity of 746, the 735-foot-long vessel was smaller than what I’m used to. The spa has three hot tubs. Brittany Chang/Business Insider Before this, I feared traveling on small cruise ships — I assumed there would be a lack of amenities.

Despite my early concerns, the Seven Seas Grandeur quickly became one of the best ships I’ve traveled on. The Seven Seas Grandeur joined Regent’s six-ship fleet on November 14, 2024. Brittany Chang/Business Insider Unlike most mass-market family friendly cruises, there were no loud water slides, busy arcades, or amenities designed for children. Instead, the ship’s quiet nooks, upscale ambiance, and attentive service made me feel at ease.

The Grandeur facilitated a peaceful three-night break from the hustle and bustle of my life on land. Regent says its new ship holds 1,600 pieces of art. Brittany Chang/Business Insider But peaceful doesn’t mean boring. To keep the interior from feeling too dull, the neutral walls were decorated with an extensive art collection — worth $6 million, Regent Seven Seas touts. This includes several original Pablo Picasso pieces and a custom — but shockingly small — Fabergé egg.

On this note of excess luxury: During a 10-night sailing, the Grandeur will carry 1,200 pounds of lobster, 1,000 pounds of filet mignon, and 20 pounds of caviar, according to its operator. The steak tartare at Chartreuse was toped with caviar. Brittany Chang/Business Insider Meanwhile, Royal Caribbean rolled back its unlimited “lobster night” in 2022.

And unlike the larger operator— which offers a cheaper base fee but upcharges on drink, food, and WiFi packages — Regent Seven Seas is all-inclusive. Prime 7 is the ship’s steakhouse. Brittany Chang/Business Insider No need to pull out your wallet unless you want more expensive wines or excursions. Flights to and from the ship, other excursions, drinks, and food are all included in the fare.

Yes, this includes dinners at specialty restaurants. No need to pay extra for the foie gras-topped beef tenderloin or the whole lobster. The beef tenderloin at Chartreuse was topped with luxuries like seared foie gras. Brittany Chang/Business Insider Besides the less-than-mediocre sashimi platter, the food aboard the Grandeur was the best I’ve had on a ship.

Every menu had black truffles, foie gras, or caviar. Guests at the pre-christening ceremony gala dinner dined on luxurious dishes like this truffle-infused potato panna cotta topped with a thin layer of white sturgeon caviar. Brittany Chang/Business Insider Remember the Picassos? Three of them were hung up in the steakhouse, Prime 7.

If steaks aren’t your thing, the ship also also two buffets and pan-Asian, French, and Italian restaurants. The waiters removed the larger Versace plates before the meal began. Brittany Chang/Business Insider In the largest dining room, Compass Rose, every diner had two Versace plates and a customizable menu that let guests pair proteins and pasta with various sauces and sides. The Versace plates were admittedly over the top — the larger of the two were just for show, removed before the food came.

At French-influenced Chartreuse, I dined on mushroom soup and steak tartare topped with a layer of sturgeon caviar. Pan-Asian Pacific Rim serves up options like vegetarian pad thai and fried lobster. Brittany Chang/Business Insider And at Pan-Asian Pacific Rim, I gnawed on soft-shell crabs fried to crispy perfection and glutinous char siu-inspired ribs.

Even the poolside buffet was a decadent feast. The poolside buffet had an afternoon “Italian Buffet” with several seafood options. Brittany Chang/Business Insider During the one-day Italian-themed afternoon buffet, diners were greeted with raw oysters, various focaccias, and fresh tuna.

Other than the cured meats and cheeses table, this buffet wasn’t very “Italian.” The one-day Italian buffet had luxurious cured meats. Brittany Chang/Business Insider But I’m not complaining — it was the best cruise meals I’ve had so far.

It wouldn’t be a cruise without some booze. The Grandeur did this a bit differently. Nighttime programming includes a DJ in the Grandeur Lounge. Brittany Chang/Business Insider Unlike most ships, alcohol wasn’t the main attraction. Instead, bars served as a backdrop to venues like the lounges, pool deck, and even the coffee shop.

I spent most of my time at the latter, which became my remote office while working at sea. (I spent most of my time complaining about the slow WiFi). Coffee Connection serves various espresso-based brinks and light bites. Brittany Chang/Business Insider Instead of a typical grab-and-go coffee counter, patrons seated themselves at the surrounding tables. Waiters then came to take their coffee and espresso orders.

But for afternoons when I craved sunlight, I found the pool deck to be a quiet and calm workspace as well — that is until the DJ arrived. The pool was surrounded by several hot tubs. Brittany Chang/Business Insider Rows of lounge chairs, many shaded or located on the upper deck, surrounded this small pool deck. Again, instead of ordering at the bar, waiters approached sunbathing guests for their drink orders, this time boozier.

The pool deck was never too crowded. The pool deck was surrounded with two decks of lounge chairs. Brittany Chang/Business Insider While this could have been a product of my non-revenue sailing, it made this open-air space a peaceful destination.

Travelers seeking a quieter reprieve can head to the stocked library or one of the three lounges. The Seven Seas Grandeur has a stocked library that includes destination guidebooks. Brittany Chang/Business Insider At night, some of these lounges adopted a club-like atmosphere.

During afternoons at sea, the Grandeur also hosted classic cruise programming like live music, a corn hole competition, and trivia. Afternoon tea included a sizable dessert spread. Brittany Chang/Business Insider Like other premium cruises, there was an afternoon tea service with desserts and sandwiches. It was one of the only activities I felt compelled to attend.

Unfortunately, the typical nighttime cruise show wasn’t my favorite. The theater hosts live nighttime performances like “Marauders’ Ball.” Brittany Chang/Business Insider As expected, “Marauders’ Ball” — a song-and-dance performance that covered popular hit songs — was a hard watch. While the costume designs were fun, the plot was confusing and the songs were predictable and cheesy.

But I’ll overlook this show for all the other complimentary amenities, of which there were plenty. My cabin’s coffee machine was stocked with complimentary Illy coffees. Brittany Chang/Business Insider Access to spa amenities like the humid aromatherapy room, beverages in the cabin, and laundry were included in the fare.

Dispel whatever stereotypes you may have about cruise ship staterooms: All of the 373 cabins had a balcony. My spacious balcony could’ve easily accommodated more than two people. Brittany Chang/Business Insider My 322-square-foot concierge suite — which had an additional 83- to 132-square-foot balcony — was so large, I had no idea what to do with the extra space.

There was even a walk-in closet, though it was quite narrow. My cabin had a narrow but long walk-in closet. Brittany Chang/Business Insider For what it’s worth, I never thought I’d be complaining about a walk-in closet in my cruise stateroom. But at a steep 2024 starting price of $5,455 per person for a seven-night cruise, wouldn’t you want your concierge cabin to be faultless?

However, the rest of my cabin picked up the closet’s slack. The concierge suite ranges from 415 to 464 square-feet. Brittany Chang/Business Insider The balcony was unnecessarily spacious, the espresso machine was stocked with Illy coffees, and the marble-detailed bathroom had both a walk-in shower and a bathtub.

My cabin also came with a complimentary bottle of Monopole champagne and a plate of fruit. Guests receive a complimentary bottle of champagne. Brittany Chang/Business Insider If you regularly sail on premium cruise ships, you’re probably already used to the free bottle of booze.

After non-revenue sailings like this, I always ask myself: could I stay here an entire week? Larger ships like the Norwegian Prima have more exciting amenities. Brittany Chang/Business Insider Many new giant cruise ships have fun amenities like rock climbing walls, exhilarating slides, and even virtual reality arcades. While they’re obviously designed for children, I’ll admit I enjoy these onboard activities — they help pass the time.

The closest the Grandeur had to these was the sports deck complete with a mini-golf course, running track, and the expected pickleball court. The Sports Deck has a putting green. Brittany Chang/Business Insider I couldn’t kill a few hours here like I could in an arcade.

But for once, I didn’t care: The ship was so peaceful, all I wanted to do was relax, take it slow, and enjoy the warm weather. Classes at the Culinary Arts Kitchen often sell out, according to the cruise line. Brittany Chang/Business Insider And now that I’ve had a taste of what a true luxury cruise is like, it’ll be hard to go back to the other ships. How will I ever survive a vacation without endless truffle and foie gras again?

Caviar just seems to taste better when it’s served on a swaying boat. Access to spa facilities like the sauna and cold room are included in the fare. Brittany Chang/Business Insider And a quiet afternoon just seems more palatable when you’re spending it in the complimentary sauna.

These bottomless luxuries don’t come cheap: Grandeur’s 2024 itineraries and cabins range from $4,115 to $84,000 per person. The guest cabins come with products from L’Occitane en Provence. Brittany Chang/Business Insider While these costs do include flights, almost $600 per person per night may seem unreasonable to most cruisers.

But if it’s within your budget, the Seven Seas Grandeur could be a great all-inclusive option. One of the buffets opened out onto the pool deck. Brittany Chang/Business Insider If you’re someone who loves great views of the ocean, bottomless caviar tins, unlimited wines, and a peaceful ambiance, you’d probably love the Grandeur. The wealthy sure know how to cruise in style.