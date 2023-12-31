Made In Chelsea’s Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor tie the knot for the second time in a Christmas-themed wedding as the couple gush about their “perfect” day.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor have opened up about their stunning second wedding ceremony.

The Made In Chelsea couple tied the knot at Hedsor House in Buckinghamshire two weeks ago, after officially tying the knot at Chelsea Registry Office in November.

Revealing your big day Hello! MagazineThe couple gushed that it was “perfect” as they discussed the lavish details of their Christmas nuptials which were filmed for their E4 show.

Maeva looked incredible in a Liz Martinez dress from PS Bridal Rental and Jimmy Choo shoes.

The long silk and lace dress featured hand-embroidered flowers and the bride explained that “it was a little sheer, but also traditional, so I managed to have it all in one dress.”

The couple welcomed 76 guests to their Georgian venue which was decorated with five stunning Christmas trees, candles, white roses and fairy lights.

The guest of honor was the couple’s 12-month-old son, Beau, who was led down the aisle by his father while listening to Elton John’s classic Your Song.

Maeva then played the song For Your Eyes Only by Sheena Easton as she made her entrance on a balcony above the ceremony space.

James said Hello! of the moment he first saw his girlfriend: “All the moments we had spent together, all the memories, flashed before my eyes and I thought: ‘That’s my wife and she will be my wife forever.’”

“Everything was perfect, more than perfect,” Maeva added.

Guests helping them celebrate included their Made in Chelsea co-stars Ruby Adler, Reza Amiri-Garroussi, Hugo MacKenzie-Wood, Joel Mignott, Robbie Mullet, Tristan Phipps, Digby Edgley and Sam Prince.

They were joined by the cast and crew of Made In Chelsea at Hedsor House (pictured), where the show’s second ceremony was filmed.

Maeva looked elegant in a white silk wedding dress which she wore with a fur coat and platform heels. James looked dapper in a blue jacket.

A source told MailOnline at the time that the newlyweds were “alone and got into a car” after leaving the secret ceremony.

Maeva and James have been together for three years and last year welcomed a baby boy named Beau Christian Taylor.

The couple got engaged last April while visiting the Trevi Fountain in Rome and previously said they are looking forward to a festive wedding.

James proposed with a 2.5-carat pear-shaped diamond engagement ring that he designed himself and had already asked Maeva’s father for permission to marry her last year.

He said: “I feel like I have everything I ever wanted; it’s that feeling of security that this is my woman, forever.”

His future wife said: “I feel protected; being engaged to the man of my dreams is incredible.” It is a different love, it is stronger, it is deeper. I feel safe.’

Previously Maeva told Johnny Seifert on the Insure the insecure podcast: ‘The plans are for a Christmas wedding, but that’s all for now. It will be here in England. We are just waiting to start the wedding planning process.

‘Right now we are trying to focus on the baby. Otherwise, it’s too much to think about.

James previously revealed they had secured the wedding venue and confirmed they would be staying in the UK, despite Maeve being born in France.

He said: ‘We went to see a place in England. It will be an English winter wedding, with friends, family and entertainment people.