Sun. Dec 31st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    ISF: Arresting of the mastermind of a drug trafficking network in Khaldeh Haret Hreik

    Dec 31, 2023

    NNA – Thenbsp;Internal Security Forces#39; General Directoratenbsp;- Public Relations Division issued a statement on Sunday, in which it indicated that ldquo;within the framework of the Internal Security Forces#39; pursuit ofnbsp;those involved innbsp;drug trade and promotion operations in various Lebanese regions, newsnbsp;was available to thenbsp;Information Division about a network storing, packaging, distributing and promoting drugs in different areas in the Lebanesenbsp;mountain.quot;

    The statement added that instructions were immediately given to the concerned units within the Division to carry out field measuresnbsp;to uncover the identity of the network membersnbsp;and arrest them.

    As a result of extensive investigations, ISF was able to identify the perpetrators, including its mastermind of M.H. (Born in 1994, Lebanese – nicknamed ldquo;Midoquot;) in the area of Haret Hreik, who is subject to a search and investigation warrantnbsp;for a drug crime, and another by initials A. M. (Born in 1996, Lebanese – drug trafficker) who resides in Khaldeh.

    The legal requirements were carried out against them, as thenbsp;seized items found in their possession were handed over to the concerned sides based on the judicial reference, the statement added.

    nbsp;

    ========R.Sh.

