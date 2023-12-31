13 breathtaking images NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope took this year that changed our understanding of the universe

NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team, ESA/Webb, M. Barlow (UCL), N. Cox (ACRI-ST), R. Wesson (Cardiff University) M. Zamani (ESA/Webb), and the PDRs4All ERS Team

The James Webb Space Telescope is in its second year of operations.NASA’s space telescope marvel has allowed us to see and understand the universe in a whole new way.These are some of the most remarkable images it took this year, and what they mean to science.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is nothing short of a technological marvel. Able to see objects 100 times fainter than Hubble, it’s the most powerful space telescope ever built.

Webb observes the cosmos in wavelengths of light that humans can’t see, detecting never-before-seen objects that are helping astronomers view our universe in a whole new way.

Now, well into its second year of operations, Webb has given us spectacular images of the universe that are both breathtaking to gaze upon but also packed with scientific information about star formation, baby black holes, galaxy evolution, and much more.

In the process, Webb has led to groundbreaking discoveries and also created several new questions for astronomers to ponder. Here are some of the space telescope’s most impressive images this year, and the discoveries and mysteries that came from them.

A record-breaking black hole The James Webb and Chandra telescopes teamed up to produce this X-ray image of the most distant black hole ever discovered. X-ray: NASA/CXC/SAO/Ákos Bogdán; Infrared: NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI; Image Processing: NASA/CXC/SAO/L. Frattare & K. Arcand By combining data from the Chandra X-ray Observatory and James Webb, astronomers discovered the most distant black hole ever detected with X-rays. Astronomers estimate the black hole is located about 13.2 billion light-years from Earth and dates back to a time just 470 million years after the Big Bang. The discovery offers researchers a unique opportunity to study black hole formation in the very early universe, moments after it formed. A secret star that Hubble missed NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captured the Ring Nebula in unprecedented detail with its mid-infrared instrument. ESA/Webb, NASA, CSA, M. Barlow (UCL), N. Cox (ACRI-ST), R. Wesson (Cardiff University) This beautiful cosmic display is a type of planetary nebula called the Ring Nebula. For many years, astronomers thought planetary nebulae were relatively simple gaseous structures. “Modern observations, though, show that most planetary nebulae display breathtaking complexity. It begs the question: how does a spherical star create such intricate and delicate non-spherical structures?” Roger Wesson, an astronomer at Cardiff University, said in a statement. This recent image from Webb might hold the answer. The image reveals a second, companion star, to the main dying star at the center. The companion star’s gravity could be what’s disrupting the gas and creating such intricate designs, astronomers suggest. A star on the brink of death and a cosmic mystery NASA’s James Webb took this stunning image of a pre-supernova star, called a Wolf-Rayet star, that’s located 15,000 light-years away in the constellation Sagittarius. NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team Because Webb observes the universe in near- and mid-infrared wavelengths of light, it can reveal the heated gas and dust around rare stars like this one, named WR 124. WR stands for Wolf–Rayet, which is a type of star that’s revving up for a final showdown, in the form of a supernova. In the process, it ejects large amounts of gas — enough gas to equate to 10 of our suns, in the case of WR 124. Some of that ejected gas goes on to form cosmic dust. How much turns to dust is an important question since there’s more dust in the universe than theories can explain, according to NASA. A mysterious question mark in space Is the universe trying to tell us something? NASA, ESA, CSA. Image Processing: Joseph DePasquale (STScI) This image isn’t photoshopped. What you’re seeing is real: a giant cosmic object shaped like a question mark. Webb wasn’t looking for a question mark when this peculiar sight came into view. Scientists aren’t entirely sure what it is, either, though some suspect it may be two galaxies in the process of merging. “This may be the first time we’ve seen this particular object,” Space Telescope Science Institute representatives told Space.com. “Additional follow-up would be required to figure out what it is with any certainty.” 700 newly discovered galaxies James Webb Space Telescope has revealed 45,000 galaxies in this image, hundreds of which have never been seen until now. NASA, ESA, CSA, Brant Robertson (UC Santa Cruz), Ben Johnson (CfA), Sandro Tacchella (Cambridge), Marcia Rieke (University of Arizona), Daniel Eisenstein (CfA) What you’re seeing here is a famous patch of sky called the Great Observatories Origins Deep Survey. Scientists have been studying GOODS for years with various instruments, but Webb is by far the most powerful telescope to turn its sights on GOODS. And the space telescope didn’t disappoint. In this new image of GOODS, astronomers discovered about 700 new galaxies, some of which are the youngest ever observed, dating back to between 370 million and 650 million years after the Big Bang. The smallest brown dwarf ever seen The central portion of the star cluster IC 348 as seen by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, K. Luhman (Penn State University), and C. Alves de Oliveira (ESA) Webb broke a lot of records this year, one of the most recent being the discovery of the smallest brown dwarf ever seen — located in the star cluster IC 348 about 1,000 light years away, shown here. Brown dwarfs are an unusual type of object in space because they’re too big to be a planet but not big enough to become a star. This leaves them in a fortuitous in-between state that astronomers can use to study fundamental questions like: What’s the smallest star? The smallest brown dwarf astronomers found in this star cluster had a mass of only about three to four times that of Jupiter, and astronomers hope to use Webb to search for even smaller brown dwarfs in the future. A cosmic neighbor seen in exquisite detail The Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex is a nearby stellar nursery bustling with star formation. NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pontoppidan (STScI) How do stars like our sun form? That’s a question this Webb image is helping astronomers solve. Located in the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, this stellar nursery is a cosmic stone’s throw away, floating in a quiet region of space just 390 light-years from Earth. It’s the closest star-forming region to us. Because it’s so close, Webb was able to capture 50 sun-like stars in varying stages of formation in unprecedented detail. “By examining the characteristics and properties of these young stars, astronomers can refine existing models and theories about stellar birth,” a JWST release said. A new discovery about the farthest star ever detected Earendel, the farthest star ever detected, appears as a reddish streak in the Sunrise Arc galaxy in this image from Webb. NASA, ESA, CSA, D. Coe (STScI/AURA for ESA; Johns Hopkins University), B. Welch (NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center; University of Maryland, College Park). Image processing: Z. Levay. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captured this new image of Earendel, the farthest star ever detected. Its light took 12.9 billion years to reach us. It was the Hubble Space Telescope that recently discovered Earendel, but Webb observes in wavelengths that Hubble can’t and saw something Hubble was incapable of detecting. In this image, scientists believe they can see, for the first time, a “cooler, redder companion star” beside Earendel. The heart of the Crab Nebula The Crab Nebula is located about 6,500 light-years away. Hubble Image: NASA, ESA, J. Hester, A. Loll (Arizona State University); Webb Image: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, T. Temim (Princeton University). The side-by-side images here of the Crab Nebula are a perfect example of how Webb can see objects that Hubble cannot. The Crab Nebula formed after a supermassive star exploded, ejecting its guts into space. Those star guts are what you see in these two images. The stellar core that remained after the explosion is located at the heart of the nebula, smack in the center, but you can only see it in Webb’s image on the right. Hubble’s view appears like nothing’s there because gas blocks its view. You might think it’s just a tiny dot — So what? But seeing the stellar core can help astronomers understand how it interacts with its environment in new ways that experts can only achieve with Webb. Witnessing galaxy evolution from 46 million light-years away NGC 1433 is a barred spiral galaxy 46 million light-years away. NASA, ESA, CSA, and J. Lee (NOIRLab). Image processing: A. Pagan (STScI) The NGC 1433 galaxy is located 46 million light-years from Earth. Despite the tremendous distance, Webb captures the spiral arms of this galaxy in exquisite detail. For the first time, scientists could see where young stars had formed and released energy into their environment. “We are directly seeing how the energy from the formation of young stars affects the gas around them, and it’s just remarkable,” astrophysicist Erik Rosolowsky of the University of Alberta, Canada, said in a statement. The research is helping astronomers understand how galaxies evolve more granularly than ever before. A stunning new look at Uranus A new image of Uranus taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. NASA, ESA, CSA, Space Telescope Science Institute Did you look at this image and think it was Saturn? It would make sense, given the planet’s impressive rings. However, you’d need to guess again. This is Uranus. It’s one of the lesser-studied planets in our solar system, but Webb is changing that. With Webb, Uranus’ faint rings and atmospheric storms come to life in stunning detail, unlike anything seen before. “In visible wavelengths as seen by Voyager 2 in the 1980s, Uranus appeared as a placid, solid blue ball,” NASA said. “In infrared wavelengths, Webb is revealing a strange and dynamic ice world filled with exciting atmospheric features.” A building block of life discovered 1,350 light-years away Webb made a remarkable discovery in the Orion Nebula, located 1,350 light years away. ESA/Webb, NASA, CSA, M. Zamani (ESA/Webb), the PDRs4All ERS Team For the first time, Webb detected a key carbon molecule in space that could reveal the chemical processes that may lead to alien life. Astronomers found the molecule, called CH3+, hiding inside the Orion nebula 1,350 light-years away, as shown here. Scientists have suggested that CH3+, with its ability to promote certain chemical reactions, could be the catalyst for organic chemistry and the formation of life in the universe. But experts had no proof it existed anywhere beyond our solar system — until Webb. “We can only now prove its existence thanks to the awesome capabilities of the James Webb telescope. This is a remarkable discovery,” Els Peeters, an astrophysicist at Western University, said in a statement. The coldest ice in a molecular cloud The Chamaeleon I dark molecular cloud is located 630 light-years away. NASA, ESA, CSA About 4.5 billion years ago, our solar system was nothing but a dense molecular cloud, like the one shown here. Then, particles of ice and dust clumped together to eventually form our sun, the planets, and ultimately life. Using Webb, astronomers studied the deepest, coldest ice within the Chamaeleon I dark molecular cloud and discovered a wide range of molecules, including water ice, ammonia, methane, and carbonyl sulfide. “These observations open a new window on the formation pathways for the simple and complex molecules that are needed to make the building blocks of life,” Melissa McClure, lead author of the paper describing her team’s findings, said in a statement. Another researcher added: “We simply couldn’t have observed these ices without Webb.”

Read the original article on Business Insider