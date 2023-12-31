Revealed: The best forms of POTATO, according to ChatGPT – so, do you agree?

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

From Canadian poutine to Scottish potato scones, potatoes are a staple vegetable in kitchens around the world.

But even though it is enjoyed on every continent, diners still can’t agree on which is the best form of potato.

While many enjoy creamy options like mash or champ, others prefer crunchier varieties, like French fries or triple-cooked fries.

To settle the debate once and for all, MailOnline has enlisted the help of ChatGPT.

So do you agree with the AI ​​robot’s potato sorting?

The best potato shapes, according to ChatGPT Mashed potatoes

roasted potatoes

French fries

Baked potatoes

Chips

potato croquettes

Potato salad

Gnocchi

The humble potato is native to the Andean highlands and was first introduced to Europe in the 16th century.

Today it is the fifth most important crop worldwide, after wheat, corn, rice and sugar cane.

Around the world, this starchy vegetable is now enjoyed in a variety of weird and wonderful forms.

In a bid to reveal the definitive shape of potato, MailOnline turned to ChatGPT and asked the AI ​​bot: “What is the best shape of potato?”

The robot diplomatically stated that the “best” shape of potato is subjective and depends on personal preference.

However, he finally settled on eight popular shapes.

The “classic comfort food” of mashed potatoes topped the list, followed by roast potatoes.

‘Roasting potatoes in the oven gives them a crispy exterior and a fluffy interior. They can be seasoned with herbs and spices to give them more flavor,” said ChatGPT.

French fries (stock image pictured) came in third, followed by baked potatoes, which the robot suggested are best served with “sour cream, butter, cheese, chives or other toppings.”

Two slightly unusual options – potato salad and gnocchi (stock image pictured) – were revealed as the top seventh and eighth ways.

French fries came in third, followed by baked potatoes, which the robot suggested are best served with “sour cream, butter, cheese, chives, or other toppings.”

French fry lovers will be happy to know that French fries (or “French fries” as the American robot calls them) came in fifth place, followed by hash browns.

Meanwhile, two slightly unusual options – potato salad and gnocchi – were revealed as the top seventh and eighth ways.

MailOnline pressed the robot to name just one form of potato and it settled on mashed potato.

“Choosing a potato shape is challenging because it depends on individual preferences and the context of the meal,” he said.

‘However, if I had to choose based on versatility and popularity, mashed potatoes would probably be a top contender.

‘Mashed potatoes are a classic comfort food that can be paired with a variety of main dishes and can be customized with different flavors, such as garlic, herbs or cheese.

“Their creamy texture and ability to complement a wide range of flavors make them a favorite for many people.”

