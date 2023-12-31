U.S. Navy Choppers Take Out 3 Houthi Boats in Firefight

Reuters

U.S. military helicopters responding to a distress call sank three Houthi boats in the Red Sea after coming under fire Sunday morning, the Pentagon said.

The Iran-backed, Yemen-based fighters were attacking a commercial vessel, the Maersk Hangzhou, for the second time in 24 hours when Navy choppers responded.

“In the process of issuing verbal calls to the small boats, the small boats fired upon the U.S. helicopters with crew-served weapons and small arms,” U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

Read more at The Daily Beast.