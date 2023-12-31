Sun. Dec 31st, 2023

    NY Police Sergeant Kills His Family and Himself

    Bronxville Police

    A New York police sergeant killed his wife and their two sons, ages 10 and 12, before fatally shooting himself, authorities said.

    The murder-suicide scene at Watson Morgan’s home in New City was discovered just after midnight on Saturday, according to the Clarkstown Police Department.

    “At this phase of the investigation it is believed that Watson killed his wife and two children, prior to killing himself with a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” police said in a press release. “A handgun was recovered at the scene. This investigation is of an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

