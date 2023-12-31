Pro-Israeli porn star, 51, claims he is being boycotted by pro-Palestinian porn stars for signing a rocket used by the IDF in Gaza with his own name

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A pro-Israel gay porn star is being boycotted by others in the industry for writing his name on an IDF rocket bound for Gaza.

Michael Lucas, 51, owner of one of the world’s largest gay porn production companies, faced fierce backlash online after he posted a photograph of the deadly weapon scrawled with his name in red marker.

The adult film actor shared the photo in response to Jake Shields, a retired UFC star and outspoken critic of the attacks, who also tweeted a similar image of projectiles signed with his name.

While Shields criticized the Israeli military’s move as “a clear threat to our lives and the missiles I am forced to pay for with my tax dollars,” Lucas shared the opposite view.

“Hahaha, I actually asked to write my name,” the gay porn giant wrote to his 295,400 followers on X, formerly Twitter. ‘I have a before and after photo. Did you get them too? Incredible difference!’

Shahrokh Mosavi Nejad, 39 (pictured), is among the porn stars who condemned Lucas’ tweet and called for a boycott of his New York City-based adult film empire, Lucas Entertainment.

The insensitive tweet drew criticism from around the world, including from others in the porn industry who called on actors to boycott Lucas Entertainment, the star’s New York City-based production company.

Iranian-American porn star Shahrokh Mosavi Nejad, 39, highlighted the 20,000 death toll in Gaza that continues to rise and criticized Lucas for supporting “genocide.”

“Anyone who thinks writing missile notes is some kind of sick flex is complicit in the murder and genocide of innocent Palestinian civilians,” wrote Los Angeles-based Mosavi Nejad.

Several other big names in the adult film industry criticized Lucas for his tweet, with some saying they would no longer be on his studio’s roster.

‘I don’t want to draw more attention to the publication; I find it sad and reprehensible,” Kyle Overton, known by the porn name Sean Xavier, told his more than 320,000 followers on X.

“For those who are interested, I will no longer be promoting my work with that studio nor will I accept future offers to work with them.”

Shields, whose post condemning the rockets sparked the conversation, also described Lucas as a “demon.”

Lucas responded to his critics who are trying to “cancel” him as “nothing more than vile anti-Semites” in an interview with the New York Post from Tel-Aviv.

“There is no other explanation for such hatred towards Israelis and such support for people who would murder Jews and homosexuals in the most barbaric ways,” he continued.

“I’m not intimidated by this and I won’t delete the tweet no matter how many threats I continue to receive.”

Mosavi Nejad, 39, highlighted the death toll of 20,000 in Gaza as a result of retaliatory Israeli airstrikes and called for a boycott of Lucas’s empire.

Mosavi Nejad, known by his porn name The Sharok, criticized the New York Post’s coverage of their feud on New Year’s Eve, doubling down on his criticism of Lucas.

He described the adult film titan as “a man who has been a threat to our industry” and is now “promoting genocide.”

“There is a difference between supporting Israel and making light of the murder of thousands of innocent people in your name and literally cheering them on,” he said. “That is vile, sociopathic behavior.”

Mosavi Nejad’s social media channels are filled with posts in support of Palestine, highlighting videos of children who have died in Gaza, while promoting mass protests around the world calling for a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Lucas, who was born and raised in Soviet Russia as Andrei Treyvas according to his 2007 biography, has long been an outspoken supporter of Israel.

He recently shared a video of IDF soldiers thanking him for his “generosity.”

‘Michael Lucas, thank you very much for the incredible night we had last night and to you for your generosity. We love you. Thank you very much,” the IDF team said in the clip shared on Lucas’ Instagram.

Lucas also met Jerry Seinfeld during the Jewish-American comedian’s visit to Tel Aviv earlier this month, and shared a photo with him on social media.

Seinfeld and his wife, Jessica Sklar, traveled to Israel to visit Kibbutz Be’eri, where more than 100 residents were massacred by Hamas terrorists.

Israel began its attack on Gaza after Hamas terrorists massacred 1,200 Israelis on October 7 in a surprise attack, the worst atrocity carried out against the Jewish people since the Holocaust.

Lucas has produced and starred in films such as Michael Lucas’ La Dolce Vita, and his 2009 production Men of Israel was the first major adult film to feature an exclusively Jewish cast, according to the Los Angeles Times.