Interior Minister supervises the setting out of Beirut’s Fire Brigade units as part of the measures taken on New Year’s Eve

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, patronized today the setting out of the Beirut Fire Brigade units as part of the measures taken on New Yearrsquo;s Eve to ensure the safety of citizens, from the command#39;s headquarters in Karantina, in the presence of Beirut Governor, Judge Marwan Abboud, Beirut Municipal Council Head, Abdallah Darwish, and the Commander of the Beirut Fire Brigade, Brigadier General Maher Al-Ajouz, alongside officers and members of the regiment.

Addressing the Fire Brigade members, Mawlawi said: ldquo;Your service and sacrifices are great, and we cannot help but remember the Fire Brigade#39;s dear fallen victims…Today, on the occasion of the holidays, we praise you, as your role is essential and great, alongside your family and the security forces, to maintain order.rdquo;

Mawlawi later inspected a stationing point for Civil Defense members in Beirut#39;snbsp;Manara area, praising their efforts and expressing his well-wishes for the new year, commending their preparedness and valuable presence across all Lebanese regions.

He also praised the efforts of the Fire Brigade and Civil Defense units in the recent cable car accident in Jounieh, saying: ldquo;You are the role model for patriotism, commitment, order and discipline. We hope that the year will pass well, and my advice to you is to be by the side of the citizens in constant coordination with the security and military services, and on the side of the Lebanese in their joy, for they all constitute your families…Rejoice and let the people rejoice!quot;

