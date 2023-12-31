Representing the opposition, Travis? Kelce is seen leaving her house in a Bengal tiger-print tracksuit before her New Year’s Eve game against Cincinnati, and her girlfriend Taylor Swift is expected to be in attendance.

<!–

Travis Kelce has been spotted wearing an animal print tracksuit ahead of his must-watch Kansas City Chiefs game on New Year’s Eve against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ironically, the NFL star was wearing tiger stripes before Sunday’s big game in Kansas City, where Kelce is under increasing pressure to help his team win again after its Christmas Day loss to Las Vegas Raiders.

He was photographed leaving his $6 million mansion in Kansas City early Sunday morning as he prepares for one of the day’s big NFL games.

His girlfriend Taylor Swift is expected to return to Arrowhead Stadium to cheer him on alongside her mother, Donna, who flew to Kansas City on Friday night to be with the couple over the holidays.

Tight end Kelce is also closing in on an incredible NFL record of his own today: He’s just 32 yards away from his eighth consecutive 1,000-yard season. No other tight end in NFL history has had more than two consecutive seasons of 1,000 yards or more.

Travis Kelce was seen wearing an animal print tracksuit before the Chiefs play the Bengals on Sunday.

The Chiefs star will be watched by Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium later Sunday.

Kelce and his team are under increasing pressure to win again in the NFL.

The 34-year-old appeared relaxed as he left his $6 million home in Kansas City before the game.

But Kelce and the Chiefs were defeated on Christmas Day by the Raiders and Kelce’s temper got the best of him during the loss.

He was filmed throwing his helmet to the ground in anger at how a play had developed before his coach, Andy Reid, appeared to push him in an attempt to calm him down.

The loss was the fifth in eight games for the Chiefs, an alarming drop for last season’s Super Bowl winners.

And the 34-year-old was still fuming over the Raiders’ loss when he recorded his weekly installment of his New Heights podcast, alongside his brother Jason.

“We literally played Santa and gave them a gift,” Kelce said.

‘That was embarrassing. Everyone in the building knows how embarrassing that was. We have a short week, so we’ll forget about this shit real quick.

“It’s a fucking frustrating experience right now and every day we’re trying to fix it. I promise you guys.

‘It’s not just one. It’s not just me playing dog shit… we played such crappy offense that we put the defense in a really tough situation late in the game. “It’s frustrating when you have the guys you need and things don’t go your way.”

Taylor Swift is expected to return to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to cheer on Kelce.

Kelce’s mother, Donna, was photographed arriving in Kansas City on Friday before the game.

Kelce was furious with how his team had played during the Raiders’ Christmas Day loss.

Kelce has reportedly made big plans for the offseason when Swift tours Europe.

Away from the countryside, Swift and Kelce have been spending the holidays together with the singer enjoying some downtime from what would have otherwise been a non-stop touring schedule.

And earlier this week it was reported that Kelce has big plans with her as she travels the rest of the world in 2024 with her successful Eras Tour.

Kelce is said to have booked trips to Italian vineyards and tables at some of Europe’s best restaurants for his tour of the continent next summer.

But before that, Kelce hopes to have plenty of football left to play.

After the Bengals game, Kelce and the Chiefs complete the regular season in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

The playoffs begin on January 13 and the Super Bowl will be held in Las Vegas on February 11.