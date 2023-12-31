Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General – on the Closure of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon

NNA – The following is an issued statement on Sunday by the spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General on the closure of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon:

quot;The Secretary-General takes note of the closure of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon (Special Tribunal) on 31 December 2023.nbsp;

The Special Tribunal was established following the adoption of Security Council resolution 1757nbsp;(2007) to try those responsible for the 14 February 2005 attack in Beirut that killed 22nbsp;people, including former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, and injured 226 others. nbsp;The jurisdiction of the Special Tribunal also extended to other attacks that were judicially determined to be ldquo;connectedrdquo; to the attack of 14 February 2005.nbsp;

The Special Tribunal held in absentia proceedings and found three individuals, Messrs. Salim Jamil Ayyash, Hassan Habib Merhi and Hussein Hassan Oneissi, guilty in relation to the 14nbsp;February 2005 attack and sentenced them to five concurrent sentences of life imprisonment.nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;

The Secretary-Generalrsquo;s thoughts continue to be with the victims and their families of the attack of 14 February 2005 and the connected attacks.nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;

The Secretary-General expresses his deep appreciation for the dedication and hard work of the judges and staff at the Special Tribunal throughout the years and for the support provided by the Government of Lebanon, the Government of the Netherlands as the host State, and the Member State donors, including those who participated in the Management Committee of the Special Tribunal.quot;nbsp;

—-Steacute;phane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-Generalnbsp; – New York, 30 December 2023nbsp;

