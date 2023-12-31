Makary: Lebanon has always been and will remain a country of diversity multiple cultures

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information,nbsp;Ziad al-Makary, wrote today on platform ldquo;Xrdquo;: ldquo;Lebanon has always been, and will remain, the homeland of diversity and multiple cultures. This small land has formed a model for the world, with its peoplersquo;s celebrations of all religious occasions, especially Muslim and Christian events…Lebanon, ldquo;The Message,rdquo; is not similar to what we are witnessing in terms of burning Christmas trees, restricting personal freedom, and imposing conditions for celebrations…Any attempt to go against this is another distortion of Lebanon#39;s image, andnbsp;another step in eliminating the project of a state that embraces and protects diversity, a state that champions the rights of expression, the protection of differences and diversity, and that confronts the principle of imposing one opinion overnbsp;another…Peace on Earth in 2024!quot;

nbsp;

=========R.Sh.