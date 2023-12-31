Gym-goer apologises after she is criticised for wearing painted ‘leggings’ in failed ‘social experiment’

<!–

A fitness fanatic has apologized after being criticized for going to the gym in painted leggings for an unfortunate “social experiment”.

Natalie Reynolds from the United States decided to work out in painted tights over her swimsuit on December 27, and it didn’t get the reception she expected.

Natalie has since apologized for the so-called ‘social experiment’, writing on social media: ‘I have made a serious and ongoing error in my judgment and I do not expect to be forgiven.

“I’m simply here to apologize.”

The 26-year-old wore blue body paint over a pair of nude swimsuit bottoms and a “sports bra” painted purple over the nipple covers. At the time of the video, she was also wearing a black jacket.

Before the controversy, she said on X: “I started painting this on myself at 11:30am and finished at 4:15pm.”

“So, I’m sitting for about five or six hours. It’s painted on the pants, so this is all paint. These are swimsuit pants.

Natalie then headed to a nearby gym, where she was confronted by a man.

He said, “If you don’t have clothes on, you have to get out of here.”

She responded that she does have clothes on, but he reiterated that her outfit is “not right.”

Sharing the video on social media, Natalie said: “A guy at the gym pressures me for wearing painted pants.”

The video has since garnered more than 40 million views, with one person insisting the gym should have banned her for the stunt.

Another said: “It’s really gross in a gym if she sits anywhere to do a legit workout…”

A third commented: ‘You were wrong. If the rules weren’t clear enough, then gym etiquette should be obvious to you. “People are in it to make profits, not whatever this is.”