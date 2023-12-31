Sun. Dec 31st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Al-Baisari checks on the Public Security Department at Beirut Airport

    By

    Dec 31, 2023

    NNA – Acting Director General of Public Security, Major General Elias al-Baisari, inspected this evening the Beirut Airportrsquo;s General Security Department, where he toured the entry and departure centers and had a closer look at the work progress and smooth operations there.

    Al-Baisari met with officers and military personnel at the airport, offering them his well-wishes for the new year andnbsp;praising their work and valuablenbsp;role in portrayingnbsp;a brighter imagenbsp;of Lebanonnbsp;through facilitating and accelerating the transactions of Lebanese expatriates and visitorsnbsp;to Beirutnbsp;in line with regulations and instructions.

    Al-Baisari also praised ldquo;the skill of the military in implementing technical and electronic audit procedures for travel documentsnbsp;ofnbsp;those entering and exiting the country,rdquo; stressing that ldquo;Beirut#39;s airport will remain as it has always been,nbsp;Lebanonrsquo;s gateway to the world,rdquo; and hoping that ldquo;it will restore its position as the worldrsquo;s gateway to the Middle East and the Arab world.rdquo;

