Sun. Dec 31st, 2023

    Australia, after New Zealand, celebrates the coming of the New Year 2024 with dazzling fireworks displays

    Dec 31, 2023

    NNA – New Zealand welcomed the New Year 2024, asnbsp;social media sites published videos of the first moments of 2024 and farewell to 2023, noting that New Zealand is considered one of the first countries to celebrate New Year#39;s, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

    The city of Auckland and other cities in the country organized fireworks displays, amid the joy of spectators who came to celebrate as usual.

    It is noteworthy that the next country to celebrate the coming of the New Year is Australia, which is known for its distinctive fireworks displays.
    The New Year arrived in Australia and dazzling fireworks took off in Sydney.

