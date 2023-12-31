Sun. Dec 31st, 2023

    Army Chief to soldiers: I bow before your sacrifices and your tolerance of all pressures because you adhere to your motto of "honor, sacrifice loyalty"

    NNA – The Lebanese Army published today on platformnbsp;ldquo;Xrdquo; a greeting by the Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, in which he wrote: ldquo;We welcome the year 2024, hoping that it will bring with it security, safety, and stability for our country. To our soldiers who are steadfast in the face of all challenges and who believe in their oath: I bow before your sacrifices and your tolerance of all pressures, campaigns, and interventions, caring less aboutnbsp;them, fornbsp;you adhere to your motto of honor, sacrifice, and loyalty.rdquo;

