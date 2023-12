Keld Navntoft / Ritzau Scanpix via Getty

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II said Sunday that she will abdicate on Jan. 14 after a recent surgery got her thinking about “whether the time had come to leave the responsibility to the next generation.”

Her eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik, will assume the throne, the popular 83-year-old monarch said in her annual New Year’s speech.

“I have decided that now is the right time,” she said.

Read more at The Daily Beast.