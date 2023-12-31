Danny Masterson’s timeline for his first 90 days in prison is revealed… after he was transferred to state prison to serve a 30 years to life sentence.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Danny Masterson will spend New Year’s Eve in his new cell at North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, where he was transferred last week to serve his long sentence for raping two women.

The former actor, 47, will have a restricted schedule as he gets used to the rules and regulations of the medium-security prison in the California desert.

According TMZMasterson will have to go through a receiving and sorting process, which could take up to 90 days.

During that time, you will be part of what the prison calls privileged group U.

Danny Masterson, 47, will have limited privileges at North Kern State Prison during his first 90 days at the facility where he will serve his 30-year sentence for rape while he waits for the classification process to be completed.

Restrictions will include no family visits, limited access to entertainment and no access to personal property.

The California Department of Corrections will allow one phone call the first week there, but after that, they are limited to one per month until the classification process is complete.

The former That ’70s star will have access to the playground and recreational facilities during that time.

The outlet reported that sources close to Masterson say he exhibited “exceptional mental and spiritual strength” while in the Los Angeles County Jail, and that he is hopeful his conviction will be overturned on appeal.

A jury convicted the actor in May of two rapes committed in 2003 and he was hanged on a third rape charge, which prosecutors have said they will not press further for a conviction.

At the sentencing trial, Jane Doe 1 called Masterson a “true heartless, cowardly monster,” adding that to this day he suffers from an extreme fear of the dark and frequently wakes up crying.

Sometimes, he said, he hides in a closet or shouts out the window: “I’m not okay.”

“I think life is an appropriate sentence,” he said.

The That ’70s Show star was transferred to North Kern State Prison on Wednesday. You will have access to the playground and recreational facilities, but you will have limited access to entertainment, no family visits, and no access to personal property.

A jury found the actor guilty in May of two rapes committed in 2003. Sources say Masterson is confident his conviction will be overturned on appeal.

The woman went on to tell the room that she had been born into a family of Scientologists, and when she reported the rape to the church, a senior official “made it clear that Danny was untouchable.”

“I didn’t choose to be born into Scientology and I didn’t choose to be raped by Danny Masterson,” the mother of three daughters said, fighting back tears. “Scientology tried to silence us… to intimidate us.”

Of the two women for whose rape Masterson was convicted, Jane Doe 1 testified that in April 2003 she was at the actor’s home where he gave her a fruity red drink with vodka that made her feel dizzy, then threw her into his hot tub. , he carried her upstairs where she passed out and woke up to find him raping her

She fought back and shoved a pillow in his face, she told the jury. But he shoved it into her face, choking her, and she passed out again.

When she woke up, she said, Masterson opened a drawer next to the bed and pulled out a gun, which he brandished and told her, “Don’t move.”

Masterson played prankster Steven Hyde on That ’70s Show from 1998 to 2006.

Jane Doe 2, whom the actor was also convicted of raping, met Masterson at a bar in 2003 and gave him her phone number. He called her and invited her to her house.

She went and, after having a drink and spending time in his jacuzzi, found herself in the bathroom shower with him where, she told the jury, he ‘suddenly pushed his penis into her vagina… She said No, I told them no.’ sex.’

They ended up on Masterson’s bed where, despite her protests, he flipped her over and began hitting her from behind “like a jackhammer,” she testified, adding that she felt “like a limp rag doll.”

At sentencing, Jane Doe 2 said, “You are pathetic, disturbed and extremely violent and the world is a safer place with you in prison.”

Jane Doe 3, whom Masterson was charged with but not convicted of rape, lived with Masterson for six years. She was just 17 when she met him and he convinced her to become a Scientologist, she told the court.

About a year into their relationship, he became very “controlling… and very sexually aggressive”; She often woke up at night and he was on top of her, having sex with her, he said.

In one such incident in November 2001, when she woke up to find him having sex with her, she told him no and tried to push him away, the court heard.

When that didn’t work, she pulled his hair. But he retaliated by punching her in the face and calling her “white trash,” he told the jury.

Following his conviction, Masterson was expelled from the Church of Scientology and declared a “suppressive person” – or “SP” – which the church defines as someone whose behavior seeks to impede the spiritual progress of those around him.

Masterson’s wife, Bijou Phillips, was by his side during his trials, but has since filed for divorce. The couple share a daughter, Fianna, who will turn 10 in February (pictured in Los Angeles in May).

A third woman who accused Masterson of raping her during their time together accused the Church of Scientology of keeping her silent about her accusations. The actor was expelled after his conviction and declared a ‘repressive person’

The label means fellow Scientologists, including his wife Bijou Phillips and her family, will have to cut all ties with the convicted rapist.

But even with the expulsion, the church maintains that Masterson is innocent of all charges, according to inside sources.

Phillips, 43, supported her husband through both trials, but just 12 days after his Sept. 7 sentencing, she filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage.

In her filings, she revealed that she and Masterson had been living apart for five years.