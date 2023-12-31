Conor McGregor reveals he will fight Michael Chandler on June 29 at MIDDLEWEIGHT, and ‘Notorious’ finally announces his big comeback on video while shaking red wine.

Conor McGregor revealed that he will face Michael Chandler on his return to the UFC

The pair will face off in Las Vegas on the UFC’s International Fight Week card on June 29.

McGregor has been inactive since suffering a fractured tibia in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in 2021, but has since returned to training and has been preparing to return to the octagon.

In a video posted to his social media, McGregor revealed that he will face the former lightweight challenger on the UFC International Fight Week card on June 29.

The pair served as opposing coaches on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter last year, and fans have been anticipating a date for their showdown ever since.

McGregor also revealed that the fight will take place in the 185-pound weight class, a division in which neither he nor Chandler have previously fought.

“Ladies and gentlemen, a happy new year to everyone.” McGregor said in a video posted on X.

‘I would like to announce the return date of ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor.

‘The biggest comeback of all time will take place in Las Vegas for International Fight Week on June 29 and opponent, Michael Chandler.

“And the weight, Mr. Chandler, 185 pounds.”

After becoming a two-weight world champion in Cage Warriors, McGregor would sign with the UFC in 2013 and embark on a dominant run in the featherweight division, reeling off five straight wins before defeating Chad Mendes to claim the interim weight title. feather.

McGregor’s last fight at 145lbs saw him defeat the long-reigning champion in stunning fashion after just 13 seconds to unify the belts.

The Irishman has since competed at both 155 pounds and 170 pounds, defeating Eddie Alvarez at the former to become the UFC’s first simultaneous two-weight world champion.

