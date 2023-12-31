LAS VEGAS – Authorities from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have announced the closure of Harmon Avenue, spanning from Las Vegas Boulevard to Koval Lane, following reports of a shooting on Sunday.

Law enforcement responded to a notification of multiple gunshots, potentially originating from a balcony at the MGM Signature Towers. The incident, police confirmed, did not result in any reported injuries. The police activity transpired at the intersection of Koval Lane and Harmon Avenue, in close proximity to the Las Vegas Strip.

By approximately 10:25 a.m., authorities identified a person of interest in connection with the reported shooting: Jon Letzkus, aged 45. He was later taken into custody and police said there is no longer a threat to the community.

UPDATE: Letzkus was taken into custody moments ago.

There is currently NO further public safety threat. https://t.co/Z02xEyseFF

— LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 31, 2023

The post Suspect in Custody After Shooting Incident at Las Vegas MGM Signature Towers, Cops Say appeared first on Breaking911.