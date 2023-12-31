The combined XFL and USFL will be called the UFL and will broadcast games on Fox and ESPN platforms starting in 2024

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The merger of spring football leagues is official.

The

The new league was announced by Johnson and Garcia during Fox NFL’s Sunday pregame show.

“I think in the UFL… these players are going to play tough, intense, passionate football,” Johnson said, adding that the hope is for the league to become a stepping stone to the NFL, citing his own experience playing for the University of Miami and being the “54” player (a reference to 53-man NFL rosters).

“Imagine all those 54 out there, and you tell them you have one more chance in the UFL and then potentially go to the NFL, how do you think they’re going to play? “They are going to come out on top,” Johnson added.

The new league will begin on March 30, 2024, with games broadcast on Fox, ABC, ESPN and FS1. ESPN was the broadcast partner of the XFL during its inaugural season, while Fox broadcast the USFL in addition to owning the league.

Ross Brandon, former CEO of the XFL, will be CEO of the UFL, and Daryl Johnston, former president of football operations for the USFL, will lead football operations for the new league. Specific markets and other details will be announced before the UFL begins.

“Fox is football, and the success of the USFL has shown that there is a bright future for spring football,” Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks said in a statement. “The opportunity to unite our two leagues, each with a commitment to advancing broadcast practices, rules innovations and community, only increases the potential of the United Football League and solidifies its place on the sporting calendar.”

“The United Football League, a powerful combination of the XFL and USFL, will provide passionate sports fans with an entertaining, innovative and action-packed season,” added ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro. “With compelling storytelling across traditional and digital platforms, fan-friendly innovations and tremendous reach, this visionary league is well positioned and we look forward to continuing our collaboration.”

“This new venture is possible thanks to a shared visionary mindset, a deep passion for the game and first-hand experience of living and creating the opportunities that football makes possible,” García added. “As a unified spring league, we can deepen our commitment to unlocking and exceeding the dreams of our players, coaches, staff and fans. “This league represents a continued legacy and evolution, and we look forward to building the universe of spring football.”

“When you combine the entertainment and marketing expertise of Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia, the broadcast and network reach of FOX and ESPN, and the strategic capital and start-up mentality of RedBird, there is a tremendous opportunity to achieve something unique: a valuable and scalable company. live event entertainment platform that will continue to work closely with the NFL on innovation and player development and will have a legitimate opportunity to become one of the largest professional leagues in the country after the big four,” Cardinale said.