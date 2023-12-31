Travis Kelce arrives for Chiefs vs Bengals with Taylor Swift set to watch on as Kansas City looks to bounce back from Christmas Day defeat to the Raiders

<!–

Travis Kelce arrived in Arrowhead ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ crucial New Year’s outing against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Chiefs have yet to clinch a playoff spot after their surprising loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day, in which Kelce and company were defeated 20-14 in front of their own fans.

Despite that setback, Kansas City knows a win or draw against Cincinnati will be enough to seal a playoff spot, while losses elsewhere for the Raiders and Denver Broncos could push them over the line even if they fall. to a second consecutive defeat. on Sunday.

Kelce is expected to be cheered in the stands by his girlfriend Taylor Swift, who looks set to make her second appearance at Arrowhead in the space of a week.

The pop sensation has been around for three straight Chiefs losses, and also watched her boyfriend’s team lose to the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers earlier this month.

Kelce and the Chiefs look to bounce back from their Christmas Day loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

His girlfriend Taylor Swift is expected to attend another Kansas City game on Sunday.

The reigning Super Bowl champions haven’t shown their usual form this season, falling to 9-6 following a Christmas Day loss to the Raiders.

And as his offense has stumbled, so has Kelce, and the legendary tight end hasn’t proven to be the same difference-maker as he has been in recent years.

Amid the Chiefs’ offensive woes, many critics have pointed the finger at Kelce’s new girlfriend, Swift, but his coach, Andrew Spruill, has called those accusations “ridiculous.”

Instead, Spruill, who lives in Florida, cited Kelce’s health as the reason behind his struggles.

“He started out injured and missed the first game,” Spruill told the Palm Beach Post. “Two days before the game, he hyperextended his knee in practice.”

Kelce suffered a knee hyperextension in practice just days before the Chiefs’ first game against the Detroit Lions.

Kelce was unable to inspire his team to victory as they fell to a 20-14 upset against the Raiders.

He was initially feared to miss the entire season, but in a boost for Kansas City, he only ended up being ruled out for the Week 1 loss.

“He’s been as healthy as an NFL player can be during his career,” Spruill added. He missed his rookie year, but hadn’t missed a game until this year.

“That, plus a new offense and the receivers they have, hasn’t gone as expected. It definitely put a damper on his typical production.’