    ‘THEY’RE KILLING ME!’ Screaming Man Restrained With Duct Tape By Crew, Passengers On Flight

    MIAMI (WPLG) – A man had an apparent meltdown on a flight that was heading to Miami Saturday morning and it was all caught on camera. According to a source, the passenger was set to board American Airlines flight 9948 at 10 p.m. Friday from Rio de Janeiro to arrive at Miami International Airport early Saturday morning when he was heard screaming for “help” and “they’re killing me” in Spanish.

    Read the full story from WPLG here.

