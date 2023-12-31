During his performance at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, comedian Dave Chappelle abruptly left the stage after spotting a fan using a cellphone, as reported by the Miami Herald. The incident took place on the second night of Chappelle’s scheduled five-night stint at the 7,000-seat venue.

Chappelle, 50, signaled security after observing the cellphone use, then addressed the audience with a scolding tone before exiting the stage, expressing his disappointment by shaking his head, the report said.

The venue, Hard Rock Live, enforces a policy that requires the audience to keep their devices and electronics out of sight, as per the artist’s request. This means anything capable of recording Chappelle’s set should be securely stowed away for the duration of the performance, as outlined on Hard Rock Live’s website.

To ensure compliance, fans are mandated to place their electronics, including cellphones, smartwatches, and cameras, in Yondr neoprene pouches provided by the venue. As of now, Chappelle has not commented on the incident, and no video footage of the occurrence has surfaced.

The post Dave Chappelle Ends Florida Show Early, Walks Off Stage appeared first on Breaking911.