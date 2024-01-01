10-Year-Old Shot Dead by Another 10-Year-Old With Dad’s Gun

Stefani Reynolds / AFP via Getty

A 10-year-old boy was shot to death in California, and police have arrested another 10-year-boy and his father—who was legally barred from owning a gun.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s office said they were called to the crime scene late Saturday afternoon to find the victim bleeding from his neck and head in a parking lot.

Witnesses said the shooter ran into a nearby apartment, and deputies went in and detained a 53-year-old man, Arkete Davis, and two minors, they said.

Read more at The Daily Beast.