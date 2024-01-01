Mon. Jan 1st, 2024

    News

    10-Year-Old Shot Dead by Another 10-Year-Old With Dad’s Gun

    By

    Dec 31, 2023 , ,
    10-Year-Old Shot Dead by Another 10-Year-Old With Dad’s Gun

    Stefani Reynolds / AFP via Getty

    A 10-year-old boy was shot to death in California, and police have arrested another 10-year-boy and his father—who was legally barred from owning a gun.

    The Sacramento County Sheriff’s office said they were called to the crime scene late Saturday afternoon to find the victim bleeding from his neck and head in a parking lot.

    Witnesses said the shooter ran into a nearby apartment, and deputies went in and detained a 53-year-old man, Arkete Davis, and two minors, they said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Better weight-loss drugs predicted for 2024

    Jan 1, 2024
    News

    Sydney among the first major cities to kick off 2024 New Year’s celebrations

    Jan 1, 2024
    News

    GRAPHIC: Body Camera Footage Shows Los Angeles County Deputy Fatally Shoot Knife-Wielding Woman Who Called 911

    Jan 1, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Better weight-loss drugs predicted for 2024

    Jan 1, 2024
    News

    Sydney among the first major cities to kick off 2024 New Year’s celebrations

    Jan 1, 2024
    News

    GRAPHIC: Body Camera Footage Shows Los Angeles County Deputy Fatally Shoot Knife-Wielding Woman Who Called 911

    Jan 1, 2024
    News

    Man Dies After Shark ‘Encounter’ in Hawaii: Officials

    Jan 1, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy