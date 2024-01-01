Pro Cyclist Killed in Accident, Olympian Husband Charged

Tim Goode/PA Images via Getty

Tragedy has struck an Olympic family, with professional cyclist Rohan Dennis being arrested for striking and killing his wife, cyclist Melissa Hoskins, in Australia.

Dennis, 32, who was reportedly behind the wheel of a utility vehicle in an Adelaide suburb, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care, and endangering life, according to local media reports.

Hoskins, 32, was rushed to the hospital but died overnight. Details on how the accident occurred Saturday night were scant.

Read more at The Daily Beast.