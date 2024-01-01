Mon. Jan 1st, 2024

    News

    Pro Cyclist Killed in Accident, Olympian Husband Charged

    By

    Dec 31, 2023
    Tim Goode/PA Images via Getty

    Tragedy has struck an Olympic family, with professional cyclist Rohan Dennis being arrested for striking and killing his wife, cyclist Melissa Hoskins, in Australia.

    Dennis, 32, who was reportedly behind the wheel of a utility vehicle in an Adelaide suburb, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care, and endangering life, according to local media reports.

    Hoskins, 32, was rushed to the hospital but died overnight. Details on how the accident occurred Saturday night were scant.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

