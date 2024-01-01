Michelle Keegan insists she is “embarrassed” to have won soap’s Sexiest Woman award 12 times and “felt uncomfortable” stripping naked.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Michelle Keegan has admitted she is “embarrassed” to have been voted sexiest woman while on Coronation Street.

The actress, 36, who appeared on the ITV soap as Tina McIntyre from 2008 to 2014, insisted she is “not sexy” and says her friends “laugh about it”.

Michelle explained how frustrating it was for her to “judge” her appearance while her powerful stories went unacknowledged.

The former soap opera star won 12 awards for being the ‘sexiest woman’ and was voted by FHM as the sexiest woman in the world in 2015.

speaking to The Guardian, said: ‘It was embarrassing. Because I was in many heavy stories. There was one where I felt like I was crying every day for months and months. And then at the end, when the award was sexiest woman, it was very frustrating.

‘The funny thing is that I’m not sexy! I’ve never been sexy! My friends have always laughed at that. Even when I say the word I feel ashamed.’

Michelle went on to add that it was the “norm” to pose for sexy men’s magazines, but she “never felt comfortable doing it.”

She added: “Yes, I felt pressure and I’m a bit of a people pleaser, I try to go with the flow.” But there was something in me that said, ‘I really don’t want this.’ I don’t want to appear on the cover in my underwear. Then, finally, I gathered the courage to say no.”

After Michelle left the ITV soap and her character was killed off, she went on to star in BBC’s Our Girl and Sky’s Brassic.

His latest Netflix thriller series, Fool Me Once, will premiere on New Year’s Day.

He will star alongside actress Joanna Lumley in the film based on the novel of the same name by author Harlan Coben.

Michelle, who plays distraught widow Maya Stern, gushed that the Finding Alice star, 77, made her “feel very comfortable” on set.

She revealed that Joanna, who plays Judith Burkett, the mother of Maya’s murdered husband, pressured her to be “feistier” in the scenes.

Despite this, Michelle said she still couldn’t bring herself to “swear in Joanna’s face” during rehearsals.

She said: ‘They were great fun. I mean, it’s not every day you tell Joanna Lumley to leave! That was quite stressful.

“He made me feel very comfortable from the beginning. She is a legend. My cousin and I grew up watching Ab Fab, so I was a big fan.

‘In our scenes, our characters confront each other. She is very good at playing that feisty role and that made me become a little more feisty. I had to match that energy.

‘But in rehearsals, I wouldn’t say bad words. I would just say, ‘The F word.’ In a take I would swear it but in rehearsals I wouldn’t say it to your face. I could not do it.’

Last week, the highly anticipated thriller Fool Me Once released its first teaser clip and fans got a glimpse of Michelle as she transformed into the distraught widow Maya.

In the clip, Maya tries to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe (Richard Armitage).

The trailer shows the couple’s happy beginnings on their wedding day and family life before Maya’s world falls apart.

As the story unfolds, Maya sets up a nanny cam to keep an eye on her young daughter and is shocked to see a man she recognizes, her husband, who she thought was dead, in her house.

Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce (Adeel Akhtar) leads the homicide investigation into Joe’s death while dealing with his own secrets.

All episodes of Fool Me Once are available on Netflix starting January 1, 2024.