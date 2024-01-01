NASHVILLE (MNPD) – Outstanding investigation by Special Victims Division detectives led to this evening’s arrest of Treavon Midgett, 26, who is charged with three counts of aggravated rape, rape, and aggravated kidnapping for two separate sexual assaults, the first on Christmas Day.

On the morning of December 25, a woman reported that she had been asleep downtown under a threshold of a closed business when a man armed with a gun sexually assaulted her. Video surveillance was recovered showing a suspect who fit Midgett’s description and a vehicle of interest.

In the second case, which occurred on December 27, Midgett met the victim at Mickey’s Tavern, 2907 Gallatin Pike. She and Midgett struck up a conversation and he asked her if she wanted to go downtown. She agreed. After getting into his car, she became fearful and realized that the interior door panel was missing. There was no door handle and she was unable to exit the vehicle.

Midgett is accused of sexually assaulting her at gunpoint before taking her to her residence where she was able to escape. She ran inside, locked the door, and called police. Officers arrived and found that the door had been forcibly kicked in. The victim had locked herself in a bedroom and Midgett drove off.

Violent Crimes Division detectives this evening located Midgett and took him into custody. During an interview, he admitted that he was the person in the video from the December 25 attack. He also admitted to meeting the second victim on December 27.

The post Man Accused of Raping Women at Gunpoint in Nashville Over Christmas Week appeared first on Breaking911.