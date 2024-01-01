Australian golf superstar Cam Smith marries American chiropractor Shanel Naoum in ‘mullets and tuxedo’ wedding; As the guest says: ‘Even his fellow bogans cleaned themselves’

Smith married his American girlfriend

The wedding ceremony was held in Brisbane.

Smith recently bought a $4.85 million mansion

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australian golf champion Cameron Smith married Shanel Naoum in a beautiful wedding ceremony in Brisbane on Saturday.

The happy couple exchanged vows at St Stephen’s Cathedral in front of around 150 friends and family, many of whom had traveled from far and wide to attend.

Smith looked dapper in a black tuxedo, but it was Naoum who stole the show in a strapless white tulle and lace dress with a floor-length veil.

Naoum, an American chiropractor, was surrounded by seven bridesmaids dressed in deep burgundy.

“Everyone went all out when it came to fashion, there were tuxedos everywhere,” said one viewer. news corporation.

Golf superstar Cameron Smith married Shanel Naoum in a stunning ceremony in Brisbane on Saturday.

Friends and family packed St. Stephen’s Cathedral to congratulate the couple on their nuptials.

Viewers said there was “not a dry eye in the house” during the ceremony in Brisbane.

“Even his fellow bogans cleaned up well,” the viewer continued.

“It seemed more like a Hollywood star-studded event than rough-and-ready Australian golfers.”

Other viewers reported that there was “not a dry eye in the house” during the beautiful ceremony.

Coaches then transported guests to the waterfront reception at the Rivershed at Howard Smith Wharves.

Smith is one of Australia’s top golfers and this year made Forbes’ annual rich athletes list.

Photos taken before Christmas showed Shanel “wearing a sizable diamond ring while the couple ran errands,” the paper reports.

The couple were seen shopping for home goods at Kitchen Warehouse, near Cam’s $4.85 million Brisbane mansion.

While it’s unclear how long this very private couple has been together, Shanel has been seen alongside Cam at tournaments since 2022.

Naoum stole the show in a strapless white tulle and lace dress with a floor-length veil.

The wedding party looked like a list of Hollywood celebrities rather than ‘Smith’s fellow bogans’

It was revealed that Smith had raised a whopping $110 million in the last 12 months, propelling him into the top 20.

The Queenslander was one of 12 golfers, including seven LIV players, to crack the top 50, a giant rise from just three 12 months ago.

Smith was reportedly paid $140m (£74.8m) to join LIV, a professional golf circuit, which he did after winning the 2022 British Open.

In addition to his residence in Brisbane, the Brisbane-raised golfer has called Jacksonville in Florida home for some years and has a luxury residence there.

World number 6 Smith, who beat American star Cameron Young by one stroke to lift the Open trophy at St Andrews last year, bought the mansion for just over $3.5 million in April 2020.