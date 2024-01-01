The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released body camera recordings on Friday evening, showing the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old woman who had contacted authorities to report domestic violence early in December. Niani Finlayson reached out to the police shortly after 6 p.m. on December 4, reporting a man refusing to leave her residence and harassing her.

Responding to the call, officers arrived at the apartment complex in Lancaster, north of Los Angeles. The video footage documents the shooting of Finlayson transpiring less than a minute after she opened the door. In the footage, Finlayson can be seen holding a knife, and within moments of grabbing onto a man, a deputy fired the fatal shots.

Both the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office and the sheriff’s department have initiated investigations to assess the appropriateness of the use of force in this incident.

In response to the event, Finlayson’s family, including her parents and two daughters, submitted a government claim on December 20, signaling their intention to pursue $30 million in damages.

The post GRAPHIC: Body Camera Footage Shows Los Angeles County Deputy Fatally Shoot Knife-Wielding Woman Who Called 911 appeared first on Breaking911.