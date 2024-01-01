Mon. Jan 1st, 2024

    News

    GRAPHIC: Body Camera Footage Shows Los Angeles County Deputy Fatally Shoot Knife-Wielding Woman Who Called 911

    By

    Jan 1, 2024 , , , , , , , , , , ,
    GRAPHIC: Body Camera Footage Shows Los Angeles County Deputy Fatally Shoot Knife-Wielding Woman Who Called 911

    The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released body camera recordings on Friday evening, showing the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old  woman who had contacted authorities to report domestic violence early in December. Niani Finlayson reached out to the police shortly after 6 p.m. on December 4, reporting a man refusing to leave her residence and harassing her.

    Niani Finlayson

    Responding to the call, officers arrived at the apartment complex in Lancaster, north of Los Angeles. The video footage documents the shooting of Finlayson transpiring less than a minute after she opened the door. In the footage, Finlayson can be seen holding a knife, and within moments of grabbing onto a man, a deputy fired the fatal shots.


    https://breaking911.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/twittervid.com_policelawnews_eeb37b.mp4

    Both the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office and the sheriff’s department have initiated investigations to assess the appropriateness of the use of force in this incident.

    In response to the event, Finlayson’s family, including her parents and two daughters, submitted a government claim on December 20, signaling their intention to pursue $30 million in damages.

    The post GRAPHIC: Body Camera Footage Shows Los Angeles County Deputy Fatally Shoot Knife-Wielding Woman Who Called 911 appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Better weight-loss drugs predicted for 2024

    Jan 1, 2024
    News

    Sydney among the first major cities to kick off 2024 New Year’s celebrations

    Jan 1, 2024
    News

    Man Dies After Shark ‘Encounter’ in Hawaii: Officials

    Jan 1, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Better weight-loss drugs predicted for 2024

    Jan 1, 2024
    News

    Sydney among the first major cities to kick off 2024 New Year’s celebrations

    Jan 1, 2024
    News

    GRAPHIC: Body Camera Footage Shows Los Angeles County Deputy Fatally Shoot Knife-Wielding Woman Who Called 911

    Jan 1, 2024
    News

    Man Dies After Shark ‘Encounter’ in Hawaii: Officials

    Jan 1, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy