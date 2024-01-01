Mon. Jan 1st, 2024

    News

    NYPD Battens Down the Hatches Ahead of Expected NYE Protests

    By

    Jan 1, 2024 , , , ,
    NYPD Battens Down the Hatches Ahead of Expected NYE Protests

    Andrew Kelly/Reuters

    The New York Police Department and several major television networks are preparing for the worst as pro-Palestinian protests are expected to coincide with the annual Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration Sunday night.

    Cops in the Big Apple have declared a “heightened threat environment” in the wake of Hamas’ brutal Oct. 7 attack on Israel, and already dealt with unruly demonstrators interrupting the city’s annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade last month. A source within the NYPD told Deadline that they expect the law enforcement presence at Sunday’s celebration to be “significantly greater than usual.”

    Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday at a press conference that there was no specific threat police were preparing for—but that the city is still taking every precaution. He pointed to a bloody attack which took place during last year’s New Year’s Eve celebration, in which a machete-wielding teen slashed three NYPD officers. The 19-year-old later claimed his opposition to U.S. support for Israel as motivation for the attack.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    GRAPHIC: Armed 63-Year-Old Woman Shot Dead By LAPD Outside Burning Home

    Jan 1, 2024
    News

    VIDEO RELEASED: Woman Whom Called 911 Fatally Shot by Responding Officer After Answering Door With Pointed Gun

    Jan 1, 2024
    News

    ‘You can’t do that’: What Patriots center David Andrews said after loss to Bills

    Jan 1, 2024

    You missed

    News

    GRAPHIC: Armed 63-Year-Old Woman Shot Dead By LAPD Outside Burning Home

    Jan 1, 2024
    News

    VIDEO RELEASED: Woman Whom Called 911 Fatally Shot by Responding Officer After Answering Door With Pointed Gun

    Jan 1, 2024
    News

    ‘You can’t do that’: What Patriots center David Andrews said after loss to Bills

    Jan 1, 2024
    News

    Kentucky man charged with rape, sodomy and strangulation after stashing a teen girl inside trap door hidden under a rug claims he was simply HELPING the girl after her grandma kicked her out of the house

    Jan 1, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy