Monthly News from Susan Miller — January 2024

Dear Reader,

We stand at the threshold of a fresh New Year, which is always an exciting moment in time, for a New Year is always laden with possibilities. To be given life is a gift, and by studying astrology we can make good use of our time. We can see which goals would be more easily realized and which ones will require effort, patience, and determination to achieve. Nothing is predestined, so a lot of the success of a year will depend on your desires and what means the most to you. We all partner with a loving universe.

January is due to be a sweet and highly productive month, so I urge you to set things in motion this month rather than wait until February, which will bring a number of obstacles. The delays you experienced in December will melt away, for Mercury will go direct January 1 late in the day (10:07 PM EST, 7:07 PM PST, and on January 2 at 3:07 AM GMT). As always, leave a space of several days after Mercury goes direct before signing important papers or initiating an important endeavor.

Jupiter just recently went direct on December 30. If you feel that Jupiter has not delivered any special luck and happiness that you expected after this planet of good fortune first entered Taurus on May 16, 2023, the first months of 2024 will bring a far better chance of delivering on that promise. Jupiter will remain in Taurus until May 25, 2024. After that, Jupiter will move to Gemini and start to pour good fortune into new part of your chart.

I love January. Mars moves into Capricorn on January 4, a place Mars is said by the ancient astrologers to be exalted. That’s Mars’ finest, strongest sign to be in. Said another way, Capricorn is the best sign to experience the full force of Mars’ energy and drive. Mars teaches us how to compete well, and this month you will absorb his lessons easily.

On January 9, the Sun in Capricorn will trine Uranus in Taurus, heaping good surprises on you, depending on where you have Taurus in your chart. (Just read my forecast.) On the same day, Mars and Saturn will be in sweet collaboration, suggesting your actions will have weight and longevity.

One of the best new moons we have seen in ages comes on January 11, and it will be in Capricorn. It will open the door to opportunity to achieve goals on a grand scale, including ones that are financial in nature. Uranus will be outstandingly helpful (for a change!), while Jupiter and Saturn will ALSO be in rare sync and help you set up a structure to get to where you want to go.

Mars receives a rare divine trine from Jupiter on January 12, meaning this day (and the day prior) your actions will likely lead to profit.

A fine day to sign paper will be when Mercury trines Jupiter—January 19.

A monumental day will be when Pluto enters Aquarius on January 20 for the first time since the American and French Revolutions. Pluto takes 248 years to revolve around the Sun, so no one alive today has ever had any experience with Pluto in this sign. This will be a new experience of the entire planet.

We did get a brief preview of Pluto in Aquarius last year from March 23 to June 11, 2023, but now Pluto will settle into Aquarius, permanently, only retrograding back to Capricorn for a few weeks, September 1 to November 19, 2024. After that, Pluto will remain in Aquarius until January 19, 2044, a period of 20 years.

This is such a monumental change that I wrote quite a bit about it in my e-book, “The Next 200 Years,” available on Kindle and BookBaby.com. This will certainly put the Aquarians at the head of the parade, making most of the headlines. Life as we know it will change when futuristic developments change the look and feel of everyday society. That happened to our predecessors with the Industrial Revolution—now our generation is ready for another major change.

The month’s full moon in Leo on January 25 will also be one that is due to bring good news. Admittedly, Pluto will try to create a problem, but he’ll simply be outnumbered by the enchanting vibrations of other planets swirling in the heavens.

Uranus will go direct on January 26, another sign that things are moving forward with gusto.

From January 26 to 29 there will be a slew of happy vibrations, ending the month with a feeling that, indeed, life can be one of milk and honey.

If you have my annual Year Ahead 2024 Astrological Wall Calendar (with fashion illustrations by French illustrator, Izak Zenou), you already know about all these sparkling dates and the many others sprinkled through January and the rest the year.

To learn more, go to my homepage (Astrologyzone.com), and click on the calendar cover near the top of the page. You will come to a list of features and sample art and a will see a way to order it from our fulfillment house. I wrote every word—it takes me seven months to complete, start to finish, for we do many double checks. I know you will love it! Be sure to look for my list of “Dates That Shape 2024” contained in a box in the inside cover, and above it, a list of the four eclipses of 2024.

You may already know about the hard time I have had beginning September 17 when I lost all eyesight in both eyes due to a serious eye infection. Things looked hopeful 10 weeks later when I began to see again, but then I started to go backwards. My doctor and I agreed that he had stopped the steroid drops a little too early, so I am back on them—the infection is long gone, but I am struggling with stubborn inflammation in the eyes.

I am also having problem with the new medicine he has given me. As of today, I am still struggling with my vision. My doctor might adjust medications when I see him on January 2. He was never sure I could regain my vision, so the fact that I got better was a good sign. How am I writing at all? I know where the keys are, and don’t have to look! I am also holding a big magnifying glass.

On top of this, I got a severe case of COVID in early December, but thankfully, after sleeping around the clock for 10 days in self-isolation, I recovered just in time to enjoy Christmas. This was my first bout with COVID in all the years it’s been raging in the world. It’s my fault that I got it. I never got the newest COVID booster. Although I had planned to get the shot, I found dealing with blindness so scary and all encompassing that I didn’t want to deal with the slight nausea the shot usually gives me. I learned my lesson!

I am excited that I will doing a three-hour afternoon appearance on Sunday January 14 in Sherman Oaks, California (that's in the valley in Los Angeles) at a lovely spacious gift boutique called Liberate Yourself.

You can get tickets at Eventbrite for $75.00 each (see link below), and you will receive my 2024 calendar with the purchase of your ticket for the event. You will get it when you arrive.

SHERMAN OAKS, CA (In the Valley, LOS ANGELES)

Sunday January 14, 2024

From 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

I will give a talk on “The Year Ahead 2024”

We’ll have allowed lots of time allowed for Q&A

Liberate Yourself Boutique Shop

13323 Ventura Boulevard

Sherman Oaks, CA 91223

Phone for info: 818.397.6201

There is plenty of parking available

Tickets are $75.00 at

Eventbrite, click here:

https://bit.ly/TheYearAhead2024

If you attend, please come up and introduce yourself—I want to meet you!

If you follow me on social media, I will always remind you of special days that are coming up so that you won't forget.

Also, on Discord, most months I do two three-hour sessions of "Ask Me Anything" (AMA) on audio—we have lots of fun with the small group that comes in.

I am on these social media platforms (too many Susan Millers in the world, so I use my website name)

Facebook Susan Miler’s Astrology Zone

Twitter (X) @Astrologyzone

Instagram @AstrologyZone

Threads @astrologyzone

Discord #Astrologyzone

Discord requires a one-time invitation to register as a guest—they want to be sure you are not a bot. Sign up well before an event, as it takes a day to be verified. Here is the link:

https://discord.gg/6gjcJQkMRG

I don’t yet have a time for my next Discord AMA, but I’ll announce my next appearance on all social media and on my homepage of AstrologyZone.com under “Appearances” next week. We’re always trying different times, plus I have to schedule it so that my moderator, Evie, and be available. The info on my Liberate Yourself talk in Sherman Oaks is already on my website under Appearances.

Happy New Year, dear Reader!

Susan

