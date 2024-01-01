MAJOR DRUG BUST AT SOUTHERN BORDER: $10.2M of Narcotics Seized

LAREDO, Texas (CBP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge seized hard narcotics that totaled over $10,200,000 in street value.

“CBP is proud of the work our frontline officers do to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our communities,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “This significant seizure is an example of ongoing operational efforts conducted daily to protect our borders.”

The seizure occurred on Thursday, Dec. 21 at the World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2001 Freightliner tractor hauling a utility refrigerated trailer manifesting a commercial shipment of cut flowers for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 164.72 pounds of alleged methamphetamine in powder form, 854.07 pounds of alleged methamphetamine in crystal form, and 165.34 pounds of alleged cocaine within the commodity.

The narcotics combined had a street value of $10,298,520.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

