GRAPHIC: Armed 63-Year-Old Woman Shot Dead By LAPD Outside Burning Home

Los Angeles (LAPD / News Release) – The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Force Investigation Division is investigating an Officer-Involved Shooting that occurred in Devonshire Division.

On December 1, 2023, at 1:50 p.m., Devonshire Division uniformed officers responded to an “Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Suspect there now,” radio call at the 9600 block of Laramie Avenue. An additional Communications Division broadcast stated the suspect, later identified as 63 year-old Lisa Davis, sister to the person reporting (victim), was in possession of a handgun and entered the victim’s residence. When the officers arrived, the officers and a sergeant saw that the house was on fire.

The sergeant located the victim in a neighbor’s backyard who told the officers that Davis was in the backyard of her residence. The sergeant and officers entered the backyard of the residence as the fire was actively burning and announced their presence. The officers searched the area behind the garage and located Davis who immediately pointed a handgun at an officer, resulting in an Officer-Involved Shooting. Davis was struck by gunfire, fell onto the ground and was taken into custody without further incident.

The Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded and transported Davis by rescue ambulance to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased. No officers or other community members were injured as a result of this incident. A Walther Model P22, .22 caliber, blue-steel semi-automatic handgun was recovered and booked as evidence.

The LAPD’s specialized Force Investigation Division responded to the scene, interviewed witnesses, and supervised the collection of evidence by the Forensic Science Division personnel. The complete investigation will be reviewed by the Chief of Police, the Board of Police Commissioners, and the Office of the Inspector General to determine the thoroughness and accuracy of the investigation and whether the use of deadly force complied with LAPD’s policies and procedures.

