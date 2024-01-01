Emotional David Warner drops second bombshell about his retirement at a press conference in front of wife Candice and daughters.

Previously announced test withdrawal

He has now retired from ODI cricket.

Will continue playing T20

David Warner made the emotional decision to retire from one-day international cricket in the run-up to his final Test match, announcing his decision in front of wife Candice and children Ivy Mae, Indy Rae and Isla Rose on Monday.

The veteran Australian opener on Monday said he felt “comfortable” that it was the right time to conclude his ODI career following Australia’s World Cup triumph in India late last year.

Warner scored 6932 runs in 161 ODI matches for Australia, including his career-best score of 179 against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval.

He also enjoyed making his doubters “look stupid” as he played a leading role in Australia’s victory at the 2023 World Cup in India, making 535 runs in the tournament, including a high score of 163.

David Warner has announced that he will also retire from ODI cricket after ending his Test cricket career.

The opening batsman will play his last Test match for Australia against Pakistan in the New Year’s Test, weather permitting.

Warner noted the decision would create opportunities to play franchise cricket overseas and will not rule out a return if Australia needs an ICC Champions Trophy opener in 2025.

After facing the media to talk about his final Test match in Sydney, he made the unexpected call to retire from ODI cricket as well.

“It was a decision I felt very, very comfortable with. Winning in India, from where we were, was absolutely incredible,” Warner said.

“The team, not only under Patty’s leadership but also under coach Andrew McDonald, everything is very calm and relaxed within the team.

‘We go out, we’re adults, we support each other to train the best we can and then we go out and play. There’s never any extra pressure, it’s the same old thing: go in, do what you have to do. We love to win.

“When we lost two games in a row in India, the bond between us became stronger and it is no coincidence or coincidence that we were able to get to where we were.

“Maxi’s heroics, the captaincy and the skills and execution of the way we played against India was phenomenal, and don’t discount the semi-final in Kolkata as well.”

But Warner also left the door open for one last ODI hurray in two years’ time in the Champions Trophy.

“I know the Champions Trophy is coming up… if I play decent cricket in two years’ time and if they need someone, I’ll be available.”

Warner arrives at his press conference with his wife Candice and children Ivy Mae, Indy Rae and Isla Rose.

Warner has left the door ajar for a return to the Champions Trophy if asked within two years.

Warner has been a divisive figure in world cricket, largely due to his role in the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal that saw him and captain Steve Smith suspended for 12 months.

While the retired batsman has received a deluge of negative messages over his retirement announcement, many Australian cricket fans hailed him as one of the greatest of all time.

“Congratulations on a great Test and ODI career. Australia will find it difficult to replace a batsman of Dave Warner’s caliber on the Test and ODI field in the future. His numbers compare with Australia’s best opening batsman,” a fan posted.

“Congratulations on your career David Warner, some will miss you, some won’t, good luck to you and your family for the rest of your life,” added another.

“Congratulations Davey, congratulations on what you’ve done for Straya,” another posted.

The 37-year-old will play his final Test match against Pakistan at the SCG starting Wednesday.