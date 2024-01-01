Taylor Swift has the nickname Travis Kelce stitched onto a replica of her Kansas City Chiefs jacket as she attends her final game of 2023.

<!–

Taylor Swift cheered on her boyfriend Travis Kelce for wearing an item of clothing that had numerous personal appeals.

During Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which is the final game of the regular season, the Lavender Haze singer, who just broke Elvis Presley’s record for most weeks at No. 1 as a solo artist with 1989 (Taylor’s Version) – He was sporting a new jacket with a very interesting touch.

Taylor, 34, was wearing a replica of the Chiefs jacket, the same one worn by Travis, also 34, on game day.

There was one major difference in the Cruel Summer hitmaker’s jacket. Tay-Tay, which is Travis’ nickname for him, was sewn into it.

Swifties went crazy over this on social media, noting that they’re happy she adopted the nickname the fanbase gave her.

One fan in the Swifties 2.0 Facebook group commented: “I’m so glad he accepts the nicknames the swifties give him,” while another responded saying: “it’s Travis’ nickname for him, he slipped it in an interview or on his podcast “. .’

On a November episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, 36, the tight end, Jason congratulated him on reaching an NFL record 11,000 receiving yards and being the only Chiefs player to do so in the team history.

Jason, who is the center for the Philadelphia Eagles, noted that the All Too Well singer liked a post from the Kansas City Chiefs praising his achievement.

‘Okay now. Thanks, Tay,” Travis said. “I appreciate the support of him on the Chiefs page.”

While several fans called it the Wag jacket or thought it was Travis’ jacket, several pointed out that the Travis jacket would be huge on the Maroon singer and the jacket she was wearing fit her perfectly.

On TikTok, Swifties were also excited about the new jacket, speculating that it was their Christmas gift from Travis.

One fan humorously commented: ‘Travis’ Custom Chiefs Jacket (Tay Tay’s Version)’, referencing the albums the Love Story singer has been re-recording and calling Taylor’s Version.

Another fan noted, “Trav mentioned on a podcast that he LOVES varsity jackets, so this is probably the cutest gift ever.”

Someone else aptly pointed out what we’re all feeling: ‘OMG this just keeps getting CUTTER.’

Taylor had a lot to smile about on Sunday: The Chiefs won the game and she’ll ring in the New Year at a party at Travis’ mansion.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), fans were equally excited. One wrote, “Couples goal,” while another joked, “HS prom king and queen vibes are undefeated.”

‘LAUGHING AND KICKING MY FEET SO HARD RN,’ another Swiftie happily posted.

Taylor attended the game from the VIP box with Travis’ parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Sunday’s game was a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship game and the ninth game of the season the Mirrorball singer attended to watch her boyfriend play.