From tears on a secret trip to Australia to a cryptic Instagram post: the signs that Princess Mary was about to become Denmark’s first Australian queen

Australia’s Crown Princess Mary will become Queen of Denmark on January 14, and there were some subtle signs that the popular royal was about to become Australia’s first monarch.

Queen Margaret II used her annual New Year’s Eve speech on Sunday to announce she would abdicate the throne, leaving Prince Frederick, 55, as her successor and Mary, 51, as queen consort.

The 83-year-old monarch, famous for her chain smoking and extravagant sense of style, had been Europe’s longest-serving monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

This may have been the reason why Mary went on a low-key, almost secret vacation to Australia and New Zealand with her family in early December.

On December 6, Mary landed in Australia with her twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, both 12, before climbing the Sydney Harbor Bridge together.

The trip was also used to point out that Maria and Federico were very close, after rumors about the prince’s alleged “affair” with Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova rocked the royal family.

Princess Mary then took a private jet to Queensland, where she joined Frederik and Princess Isabella, 16, for a much-needed escape from the spotlight.

Frederik had been at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai, where he attended the opening of the SIDS Conference: A Just and Equitable Energy Transition to a Climate Resilient Future, speaking at How to Decarbonize Hard-to-Sector Sectors despond and attended a Danish reception.

Mary’s previous visit to Australia was in 2023 for her first official engagement in a decade.

However, this time the Tasmanian-born royal kept things personal and made sure to catch up with family and friends away from prying eyes.

Mary was photographed shedding a tear as she said goodbye to her friends on the tarmac at Queenstown Airport.

The personal visit was the last moment of downtime before he assumes the throne in two weeks.

On December 20, upon her return to Denmark, Mary shared a message on the Mary Foundation website and Instagram page hinting at her future “success” and great things to come.

The letter was about loneliness and the need for positive human connection during the holiday season, but offered clues to something bigger.

Prior to the announcement, Mary was seen vacationing in Australia and New Zealand with her family in her most low-key visit to Australia.

And he added: “And at the same time, so many things have happened that it is impossible to express them all in words.”

‘We close 2023 soon and go on Christmas holidays grateful for everything we humans can do when we do it together. “We need each other if we want to be successful.”

A beautiful photo of the royal in the snow was posted along with the powerful message.

She wore a purple jacket under a warm wool robe and gave the camera a soft smile.

In November, rumors surfaced about an alleged “romance” between Prince Federico and Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova after they were photographed on a night out in Spain.

While the accusations might have been enough to end many relationships, Mary and Frederik adopted a “business as usual” attitude during their royal engagements.

The couple maintained a united front to appear as strong contenders for the future king and queen.

Rumors circulated in November about an alleged “romance” between Prince Frederik and Genoveva Casanova, but he and Mary maintained a united front while leaving official engagements.

On Christmas Eve, Mary and Frederik were seen holding hands as they entered Aarhus Cathedral for a Christmas Eve church service.

The royal couple were all smiles as they stepped out alongside Prince Christian, 18, Princess Elizabeth, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine before celebrating Christmas Day at Marselisborg Castle with Queen Margaret.

Danish royals were shocked by photographs published in October showing Prince Frederik spending the night in Madrid with the 47-year-old socialite.

When Spanish magazine Lecturas published the photos and alleged that the couple had spent the night at a winery in the Spanish capital where they watched flamenco dancing and dined until the early hours of the morning, Genoveva responded to “malicious” rumors that she was in a relationship. sentimental with the heir to the Danish throne.

Since the photos emerged, Princess Mary has remained quiet about her husband’s dinner with the socialite.