Lauren Boebert blames Barbra Streisand and Ryan Reynolds for making her switch districts

Lauren Boebert (left), Barbra Streisand (center), and Ryan Reynolds (right).

Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images; Kevin Mazur via Getty Images; Noam Galai via Getty Images

Lauren Boebert is pointing the finger at Hollywood for making her swap congressional districts. The Colorado Republican accused Barbra Streisand and Ryan Reynolds of backing her Democrat rival.Streisand and Reynolds each donated $1,500 to Boebert’s rival, Democratic candidate Adam Frisch.

Rep. Lauren Boebert is blaming Hollywood for her decision to switch congressional districts.

“We have to shut down the Hollywood elites who are trying to buy my current district,” Boebert told Steve Bannon on his “War Room” podcast on Saturday.

“There has been close to $10 million poured into this district to buy this seat. Colorado’s 3rd District is not for sale,” she continued.

Boebert then named the stars, who she said were backing her rivals.

“When you have Barbra Streisand coming in and donating to the Democrat, when you have Ryan Reynolds coming in and donating to the Democrat, it shows you that Hollywood is trying to buy their way into Congress,” Boebert told Bannon.

This isn’t the first time Boebert has slammed Streisand and Reynolds for backing her opponents.

In November, Boebert had mentioned the two stars while soliciting donations from her supporters.

“My opponent has plenty of funding from Soros dark money and even Hollywood liberals like Barbra Streisand and Ryan Reynolds,” she wrote in a post on X.

According to the Federal Election Commission, both Streisand and Reynolds have donated $1,500 each to Boebert’s rival, Democratic candidate Adam Frisch.

Boebert said on Wednesday that she was moving from Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District to the 4th Congressional District, a more conservative part of the state.

Her announcement comes after Frisch vastly outraised her. On Tuesday, Business Insider reported that Frisch had raised over $7.7 million, according to the FEC.

That is more than triple the $2.4 million that Boebert raised, per the FEC.

“I will not allow dark money that is directed at destroying me personally to steal this seat,” Boebert said in a Facebook video on Wednesday.

“It’s not fair to the 3rd District and the conservatives there who have fought so hard for our victories,” she added.

Representatives for Boebert, Streisand, and Reynolds did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Business Insider sent outside regular business hours.

