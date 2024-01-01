Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are back on the BOOZE as they break last year’s prohibition and down tequila shots at New Year’s Eve show in Times Square

Cooper shared a bottle of tequila with Cohen during Sunday night’s broadcast.

‘Can Dad source his juice responsibly?’ the news anchor joked moments before shooting

Anchors were ordered last year to stay away from alcohol under former CNN CEO Chris Licht.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen had drinks during CNN’s live New Year’s Eve show, just a year after the network banned on-air drinking during the holidays.

“Speaking of traditions, it’s the best thing ever,” Cohen said Sunday night as he and Cooper appeared at the annual live show in Times Square.

“We’ve been here for seven years doing this, and for most of those years… well, at the last minute we usually have a toast.”

The TV host continued: “I guess I’m wondering: Does Dad get his juice?”

‘Can Dad source his juice responsibly?’ Cooper responded jokingly.

Under a new fall 2022 policy, presenters were ordered to stay away from alcohol during the Christmas broadcast.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper took photos during CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast on Sunday.

“I guess I’m wondering: Does Daddy get his juice?” Cohen joked before Cooper got a bottle of tequila.

Presenters were ordered to stay away from alcohol in the fall of 2022, after the network’s former CEO Chris Licht criticized the tradition as unprofessional.

When Cooper said she didn’t drink alcohol, Cohen pulled a bottle of tequila from her purse.

‘Anderson, that’s why I’m a very good partner for you. I have it! We’re doing this!’ Cohen said.

After inviting viewers to join their toast, Cohen and Cooper each took a drink.

The controversy arose during the 2022 New Year’s show, where Cohen and Cooper hosted from New York, while former CNN anchor Don Lemon reported from New Orleans.

Lemon, drink in hand, proclaimed that haters could ‘kiss my ass’ and Cohen launched into an alcohol-fueled rant against Bill de Blasio.

The network made the decision to ban alcohol consumption on air that fall, under the direction of then-CEO Chris Licht.

At a November meeting, Licht proclaimed, “I’m not looking for a bunch of my respectful talents to be there all night doing takes,” according to a recording obtained by The Washington Post.

“That will be different,” he continued. “I don’t think that creates credibility.”

A spokesperson later acknowledged that Cohen’s alcohol-fueled tirade against de Blasio was inappropriate, saying, “Andy said something he shouldn’t have said on live television.”

During the 2022 New Year’s Eve show, Lemon drunkenly ranted at his haters and told them to ‘kiss my ass.’

The same night, Cohen launched an alcohol-fueled tirade against former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

After the CEO’s statements were leaked, Lemon appeared on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ to have a shot of tequila with the host.

“I don’t know what the hell I’m going to do this year,” Lemon told Colbert. “You’re going to get me in trouble.”

The former ‘CNN This Morning’ host parted ways with the network in April after facing accusations of misogyny.

It’s unclear whether new chief executive Mark Thompson has repealed the alcohol ban, but Cohen pleaded with him to allow live drinking last month.

“I haven’t heard anything yet, but come on, they have to let us drink,” Cohen told E! November news.

‘It’s New Year’s Eve. That didn’t go well last year in terms of viewer happiness for our drink. “People really cared and I hope CNN gives them what they want.”

Both Cohen and Cooper ratcheted up the suspense during an appearance on ‘The Late Show,’ with Cooper saying, “I guess you’ll just have to tune in and watch.”