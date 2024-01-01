Inside billionaire Baron Justin Hemmes’ lavish New Year’s Eve party at his Narooma mansion

<!–

Justin Hemmes hosted a spectacular tennis-themed New Year’s Eve party at his stunning Narooma property on Sunday night.

The billionaire Merivale boss, 50, and his long-time partner Madeline Holtznagel kicked off the festive season in grand style at their south coast estate.

To welcome 2024, Hemmes and Holtznagel invited approximately 30 guests to their Narooma residence for a day filled with luxury and leisure.

The festivities began with a lavish champagne lunch at Quarterdeck Narooma, entertained by socialites including artist Dina Broadhurst and fitness entrepreneur Bernadette Fahey of Bodies by Berner.

Justin got into the Christmas spirit and dressed in a white polo shirt with red horizontal stripes across the chest, paired with white shorts and white sneakers with red and blue striped socks.

The guests, dressed in crisp white tennis clothes and custom-made visors with ‘Narooma Tennis Club’ written on them.

The day continued with calm tennis matches, which embodied the playful spirit of the event.

As day turned to night, the party returned to the Hemmes property, transforming into an ’80s tennis club-themed soiree.

The culmination of this extravagant day was a private fireworks display, which lit up the sky and welcomed the new year with a bang.

Hemmes is known for hosting lavish parties at his Vaucluse home and recently celebrated his partner Holtznagel’s 27th birthday at the luxurious property.

Holtznagel began the joyful day by arriving by boat to the oceanfront property, where she discovered all of her friends waiting to surprise her.

The genetically blessed beauty was all smiles as she finally arrived for her birthday lunch and surrounded herself with her loved ones.

Hemmes profusely toasted the blonde bombshell in front of friends and family.