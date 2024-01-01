Mon. Jan 1st, 2024

    COMIC: I led an all-women military unit in Afghanistan. Here's what happened when Kabul fell.

    COMIC: I led an all-women military unit in Afghanistan. Here’s what happened when Kabul fell.

    The chaotic and abrupt withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan and subsequent Taliban takeover caused massive upheaval in the country, particularly among those who spent much of the previous two decades working alongside both Americans and the new government of Afghanistan.

    The Female Tactical Platoon was formed by the army of Afghanistan to better communicate with women and children during missions and to serve as mediators and interlocutors in a country where the gender divide makes it difficult for all-male military units to communicate with civilian women.

    Leading this unit was Mahnaz Akbari, and in this immersive comic, we follow her through the formation and training of the FTP, their missions alongside American forces, and the devastation and chaos of the fall of Kabul.

