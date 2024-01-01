Osaka returns with a victory at the Brisbane International

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Naomi Osaka has shown flashes of her best after being tested in a successful return to the WTA Tour in Brisbane.

The former world number one and four-time Major champion from Japan beat Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch 6-3, 7-6 (9/11) in the first round of the Brisbane International on Monday.

It was her first WTA victory in 15 months and her first match since her daughter’s arrival in July.

The 26-year-old hit 36 ​​winners, mostly on the forehand side, and added 29 unforced errors in a match that lasted nearly two hours.

There were plenty of smiles but some frustration when she was broken while serving for the match at 5-3, Korpatsch, world number 83, then saved two match points and won two set points in a tense tie-break to decide a 70 -. minute second set.

Osaka’s big forehand finally got her out of that hole and she enjoyed signing autographs and taking selfies with fans after the match.

“The last few years I played, before I had my daughter, I didn’t give back as much love as I was given,” she said, admitting there were a lot of nerves.

“That’s what I want to do in this chapter.

“I appreciate people coming and meeting me and cheering me on…sometimes it feels really surreal.”

Osaka started brightly, breaking Korpatsch at love in the first game and earning a win in the 38-minute first set.

In the second round she will face former world number one Karolína Plíšková, a two-time winner in Brisbane.

Australia’s Arina Rodionova has already advanced to the second round, while fit Daria Saville will look to join them when she plays Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska later on Monday at the Pat Rafter Arena.

Rain halted play on the outdoor courts on Monday, with an all-Australian clash between Kimberly Birrell and Olivia Gadecki among those scheduled.

Reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Jelena Ostapenko, Victoria Azarenka, Sofia Kenin and Sloane Stephens are also in the 64-player women’s draw, one of the key warm-up events for the Australian Open in Melbourne.

AAP