Jennifer Aniston looks fabulous in a stunning, slinky dress with a fluffy white shawl with a retro brooch as she says “see you in 2023” on New Year’s Eve.

Jennifer Aniston took to social media on Sunday night to remember her year with a montage.

The Morning Show star, 54, whose ex-husband is Justin Theroux, surprised with a particular March 2023 look.

The Friends sensation showed off an eye-catching, sparkly champagne-hued dress that hugged her fit figure.

She added a luxurious white shawl while standing on a boat at night.

Aniston’s look was from the Paris leg of her Murder Mystery 2 press tour, where she dazzled alongside her co-star Adam Sandler.

Aniston wrote in a caption to her 45.2 million followers: “See you in 2023,” with a waving hand emoji.

She added that she was “grateful” and included a praying hands emoji and a red heart.

And concluding the short and sweet note, he simply said: ‘Happy New Year!’

So far, her fans have double-clicked the post more than 376,000 times to show their support.

Another sensual look that the actress wore this year was a silver minidress with rhinestones and intricate details.

The beauty revealed her toned arms and legs with a slinky look and showed off her honey blonde highlighted locks that flowed over her chest.

One snap showed an attendee lacing up the pump’s matching silver high-heeled pumps before an event.

There was also an outtake showing the mermaid waving at the camera as she headed towards a luxurious black SUV.

Jen enjoyed time with friends this year, including her beloved Friends co-star Courteney Cox.

In one clip, Jen relaxed in a luxurious white robe and aviator glasses.

Jen vented as she slid her feet into a massage machine in one photo.

Aniston’s 2023 farewell comes after it was revealed that intimacy coordinators are urging her to be “open” to needing their support after she refused help during a steamy sex scene with Jon Hamm because she’s the one. “Old School”.

The actress suggested she found it “uncomfortable” to talk about coordinating the daring encounter with the actor on the hit Apple TV series The Morning Show.

Intimacy professionals claimed that the artist is unfamiliar with their work and encouraged her to “advocate for them” on set to help others feel more comfortable.

Speaking exclusively to DailyMail.com, Samantha J McDonald, certified coach for Intimacy Directors and Coordinators, said: “I hope that one day my path crosses hers and she is willing to hear more about how an Intimacy Coordinator works. and how best to use working with it.” one as an actor, director, crew member, writer or producer.