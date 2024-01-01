PICTURED: Surfer killed by shark in Maui identified as 39-year-old Jason Carter: Victim was rushed to hospital by jet ski, but died from his injuries

Carter came from the coastal community of Haiku.

He died on Saturday after a fatal ‘encounter’ with a shark off the coast of Maui

Friends took to social media to commemorate the avid sportsman’s life, with some describing him as a “legend”.

The Hawaii man who died in a fatal “encounter” with a shark off the coast of Maui has been identified as 39-year-old Jason Carter.

Carter, a native of the coastal community of Haiku, died Saturday. Authorities arrived at the scene around 11:19 a.m. as lifeguards took the man on a jet ski to shore.

“Once on the ground, first responders took life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived to transport the man to Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment,” the Maui Police Department said in a statement.

The 39-year-old man later succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities did not characterize the incident as an attack and did not describe the extent of Carter’s injuries, but MPD expressed its condolences to the man’s family and friends.

Carter was fatally injured near Paia Bay, a stretch of sandy beach popular with bodyboarders and surfers.

Following the incident, warning signs were posted about a mile in either direction of the site.

Officials announced that nearby Baldwin Beach Park and Baby Beach would be closed Saturday.

According to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), Carter was in the water during “mixed” water conditions resulting from high surf.

“By noon Sunday, if no further signs of shark activity are detected, the signs will be removed,” the department said in a Facebook post.

According to the DNLR shark incident database, this is the eighth shark-related incident to occur this year.

It is also the only one that has ended with a fatality.

carter’s facebook The profile is full of photos of sunsets on the beach and the young man sliding down snowy slopes.

Carter (left) was an avid sportsman who previously worked at ski resorts in Oregon.

Friends commemorated the young man’s life on social media, remembering his smile and describing him as a ‘legend’

According to his profile, the 39-year-old previously worked at ski lodges throughout Oregon.

Friends took to social media to fondly remember the man they knew as Jay.

‘I love you brother. You are a legend and very loved. We’ll continue to shred here and we know you will too. RIP,” one man wrote.

‘Oh man. Another incredible friend and an incredible person has left,” commented the writer. “Rest easy, my friend.”

Another friend wrote that her smile “will always be in my head” and added: “Thank you for everything.”

The Maui Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.