‘Play without fear’: McGrath’s advice to Warner before the Test farewell

Reflecting on his own SCG Test retirement, Glenn McGrath urges David Warner to play his way until the end.

Veteran Australian opener Warner will earn his 112th and final cap as Australia chase a 3-0 series against Pakistan in Sydney starting Wednesday.

Warner’s career on the loose green began with concerns that he was too bold a batsman to succeed in Test cricket and ends with more runs to his name than any other Australian opener in the history of the long game.

His attacking style has been his calling card, most recently earning him a pivotal century in the series opener against Pakistan in Perth.

McGrath is hoping to see Warner himself one last time at the SCG.

“Go out there, be positive,” the legendary Quick said when asked his advice for Warner.

“We saw him go out and get over a hundred in Perth, getting back to his game.

“Hopefully he can come out on top. It would be great to see him get a hundred here in front of his home crowd.”

McGrath, Shane Warne and Justin Langer called time for their own Test careers after the SCG Test in 2007 – a 10-wicket thrashing of England that confirmed Australia’s 5-0 Ashes whitewash.

McGrath’s memories of that game informed his words of wisdom to Warner.

Glenn McGrath had the perfect end to his Test career, taking a wicket off his final delivery and winning the Ashes.(Getty: Cameron Spencer)

“You’ve been retired for a long time, and I guess I only had one fear when I played, and that was if I walked off the field at the end of the day and didn’t back down on the field,” he said.

“I love seeing athletes go out and play without fear and I think he does that.”

Warner said he hoped to be remembered as a player who stayed true to himself and “someone who went out and gave it his all.”

“(I was) a housing commission guy who had a dream,” he said.

“I haven’t always fit the mold, but I’ve been authentic and honest.

“I think that shows you on the field of Test cricket, I have played exactly the same way.

“I am even playing return shots like I do in T20 cricket. I am still trying my best to improve even in this last Test. I am hungry to score runs.

“I just want to leave behind that you can go out and play however you want.”

Warner’s swan song coincides with the 16th iteration of the McGrath Foundation’s Pink Test, a fundraising initiative aimed at helping provide nurses for breast cancer patients.

Set up by McGrath and his late wife Jane, the charity is rerunning its virtual pink seat initiative to encourage fans to buy a place at the SCG even if they can’t attend the Test.

“This year, we have set a goal of 322,000 virtual pink seats, which means we will basically achieve our mission of (employing) 250 McGrath breast care nurses,” McGrath said.

AAP