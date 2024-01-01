At least nine people are injured including one critically as car plows into New Year’s Eve revelers and cops near Madison Square Garden in New York City

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

At least nine people were reportedly injured after a car plowed into New Year’s Eve revelers near Madison Square Garden in New York City.

A mass casualty incident was said to have been declared following the horrific crash at West 34th Street and 9th Avenue.

The vehicle mounted the sidewalk and ran over civilians and police before coming to a stop, reports suggest.

More follows