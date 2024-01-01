Mon. Jan 1st, 2024

    News

    At least nine people are injured including one critically as car plows into New Year’s Eve revelers and cops near Madison Square Garden in New York City

    By

    Jan 1, 2024 , , , , , , , , , ,
    At least nine people are injured including one critically as car plows into New Year’s Eve revelers and cops near Madison Square Garden in New York City

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    By James Gant for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 02:49 EST, January 1, 2024 | Updated: 02:55 EST, January 1, 2024

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    At least nine people were reportedly injured after a car plowed into New Year’s Eve revelers near Madison Square Garden in New York City.

    A mass casualty incident was said to have been declared following the horrific crash at West 34th Street and 9th Avenue.

    The vehicle mounted the sidewalk and ran over civilians and police before coming to a stop, reports suggest.

    More follows

    At least nine people are injured including one critically as car plows into New Year’s Eve revelers and cops near Madison Square Garden in New York City

    By

    Related Post

    News

    London stock exchange risks becoming a ‘backwater’ says Sir Martin Sorrell

    Jan 1, 2024
    News

    Erling Haaland celebrates with his girlfriend Isabel Johansen at a lavish New Year’s Eve party alongside Anthony Joshua in Dubai as the Manchester City striker continues to recover from a foot injury.

    Jan 1, 2024
    News

    Neanderthals and humans may belong to the same species, say scientists. It could rewrite the history of our evolution.

    Jan 1, 2024

    You missed

    News

    London stock exchange risks becoming a ‘backwater’ says Sir Martin Sorrell

    Jan 1, 2024
    News

    Erling Haaland celebrates with his girlfriend Isabel Johansen at a lavish New Year’s Eve party alongside Anthony Joshua in Dubai as the Manchester City striker continues to recover from a foot injury.

    Jan 1, 2024
    News

    Neanderthals and humans may belong to the same species, say scientists. It could rewrite the history of our evolution.

    Jan 1, 2024
    News

    I’ve handed out more than $2.5 billion in lottery cash. Not everybody reacts the way you’d expect.

    Jan 1, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy